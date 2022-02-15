Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market - Industry Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2028 | YASKAWA, Siasun, KUKA

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global collaborative robot (cobot) market was valued at US$ 691.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 14,836.6 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.1% between 2021 and 2028.

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It provides information on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study delves deeply into key sectors to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a long-term negative or positive impact on the market. It also emphasises the wide range of applications and industries. The study contains data that corresponds to historical milestones as well as current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major factor such as market development potential, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value being taken into account.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Company Profiles

• ABB * (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

• Universal Robots

• FANUC Corporation

• Techman Robot

• AUBO Robotics

• KUKA

• Kawada Robotics

• Productive Robotics

• Kawasaki Robotics

• Precise Automation

• YASKAWA

• F&P Robotics

• Rethink Robotics

• Robert Bosch

• MABI Robotic

• Siasun

• Franka Emika

• Hanwha Precision Machinery

• Carbon Robotics

• Han’s Robot

• ST Robotics

• Others

“*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Payload :

· Up to 5 Kg

· 6-10 Kg

· 11 Kg and Above

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Component:

· Hardware

· Software

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Application:

· Welding and Soldering

· Material Handling

· Assembling and Disassembling

· Processing

· Dispensing/ Painting / Spraying

· Others (Molding, Quality Testing, etc.)

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By End-use Industry:

· Healthcare

· Automotive

· Food and Beverages

· Metals and Machining

· Plastic and Polymers

· Others (Retail, Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, etc.)

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

• To Dissect and Study the Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status

• Focuses on The Key Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

• Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

• To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

• To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

• To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

• To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

• To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

• To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request