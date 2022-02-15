County Commissioner Mac Elliott Endorses Michael Brown for Governor
You will be impressed with his common sense and ability to relate to all citizens.”STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor, announced today that he has been endorsed by Berrien County Commissioner Mac Elliot.
— Commissioner Mac Elliot
“Mac Elliott serves as Chair of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners,” Brown commented. “I’m honored to have earned his support.”
Commissioner Elliott stated, “Michael Brown has the leadership skills and knowledge of many issues that need to be fixed in Michigan.”
captainmikeformichigan.com
“We served together on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, and he has my support personally and financially,” he went on to say.
Elliott urged all Michigan voters to support Michael Brown. “You will be impressed with his common sense and ability to relate to all citizens,” he stated.
Michael Brown was elected twice to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners before deciding to devote his efforts to leadership roles in the Michigan State Police. He currently serves as captain of the Southwest Division of the Michigan State Police.
Brown is also endorsed by State Representative Beth Griffin, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, and rocker Ted Nugent, among others.
David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269-588-2936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter