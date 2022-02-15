Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,993 in the last 365 days.

County Commissioner Mac Elliott Endorses Michael Brown for Governor

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown and Commissioner Mac Elliott

Michael Brown and Commissioner Mac Elliott

You will be impressed with his common sense and ability to relate to all citizens.”
— Commissioner Mac Elliot
STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor, announced today that he has been endorsed by Berrien County Commissioner Mac Elliot.

“Mac Elliott serves as Chair of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners,” Brown commented. “I’m honored to have earned his support.”

Commissioner Elliott stated, “Michael Brown has the leadership skills and knowledge of many issues that need to be fixed in Michigan.”
captainmikeformichigan.com

“We served together on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, and he has my support personally and financially,” he went on to say.
Elliott urged all Michigan voters to support Michael Brown. “You will be impressed with his common sense and ability to relate to all citizens,” he stated.

Michael Brown was elected twice to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners before deciding to devote his efforts to leadership roles in the Michigan State Police. He currently serves as captain of the Southwest Division of the Michigan State Police.
Brown is also endorsed by State Representative Beth Griffin, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, and rocker Ted Nugent, among others.

David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269-588-2936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

County Commissioner Mac Elliott Endorses Michael Brown for Governor

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.