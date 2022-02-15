Morocco Records 369 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 15 - Morocco confirmed 369 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 2,970 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,707,540 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,143,633, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,164,400 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,155,534 while recoveries increase to 1,126,340, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Fez-Meknes (88), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (72), Eastern region (71), Casablanca-Settat (44), Souss-Massa (27), Marrakech-Safi (26), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (16), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (12), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (5), Draa-Tafilalet (5) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (3).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,802 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 21 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (5), Marrakech-Safi (3), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1), Souss-Massa (1), Eastern region (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The number of active cases has reached 13,392, including 494 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 14 February 2022