American Leisure CEO conducts Youtube Interview Discusses Company Future
American Leisure Holdings (OTCMKTS:AMLH)FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leisure Holdings is pleased to announce that CEO Adrian Patasar has recently conducted an interview with John Zidar of Pennybois Stock.
American Leisure holding is holding company, focusing on acquiring cutting edge Technology and Web3 applications. The company has recently become OTC Current to comply with the recent 15c-211 mandate from the SEC and OTC markets.
In his interview Mr. Patasar discussed the following
Redomicile from NV to CO
Area of concentration
Shares structure
Dilution
Creating Shareholder Value
Company website
The Interview can be viewed on the Pannybois youtube channel here:
https://youtu.be/TwIp2iyYpGo
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of cannabis finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
