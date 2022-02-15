Multi-Mode Receiver Market - Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Multi-Mode Receiver Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,404.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

A multi-mode receiver (MMR) is an advanced integrated navigational system that combines multiple navigation functionalities into a single and compact unit. It integrates signals from the global positioning system (GPS) landing system, GNSS landing system (GLS), instrument landing system (ILS), and microwave landing system to offer high precision. It offers an effective and economical solution for state-of-the-art facilities with better avionics and a customized setup.

Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market Trends:

MMR integrates multiple stand-alone receivers into one unit and enhances the security level of the aircraft while reducing the overall power consumption and operational cost. This, along with the rising need to reduce the weight, maximize space utilization, and enhance the efficiency of the aircraft, represents one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, as MMR minimizes the complexity of monitoring multiple receivers, the increasing aircraft deliveries, rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, and technological advancements in the aviation industry are bolstering the market growth.

Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

BAE Systems plc, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas S.A., Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Interface Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, Thales Group, Val Avionics Ltd and W. W. Grainger Inc.

Breakup by Fit:

Line-Fit

Retrofit

Breakup by Sub-System:

ILS Receiver

MLS Receiver

GLS Receiver

VOR and DME Receiver

Breakup by Platform:

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Breakup by Application:

Navigation

Positioning

Landing

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America;(Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

