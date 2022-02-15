Automotive HMI Market (Visual Interface, Haptic Interface, Mechanical Interface, Acoustic Interface)- COVID-19 Impact

HMI helps to interchange information, transform raw and unorganized data into valuable and actionable data.

Automotive HMI Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Product (Instrument Cluster, Head-Up Display, Steering Mounted Control, Multifunction Switches, Others); Technology (Visual Interface, Haptic Interface, Mechanical Interface, Acoustic Interface, Others); End-User (Economic Passenger Car, Mid-Price Passenger Car, Luxury Passenger Car) and Geography

The "Global Automotive HMI market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive HMI market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, technology, end-user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive HMI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive HMI market is segmented on the basis of component, product, technology, and end-user.

Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented as Instrument Cluster, Head-Up Display, Steering Mounted Control, Multifunction Switches, and Others.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as Visual Interface, Mechanical Interface, Haptic Interface, Acoustic Interface, and Others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as Economic Passenger Car, Mid-Price Passenger Car, and Luxury Passenger Car.

Automotive HMI Market Insights.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The automotive HMI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the automotive HMI market in these regions.

Automotive HMI Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Continental AG, Luxoft., Delphi Automotive PLC, Synaptics Incorporated., Visteon Corporation., Valeo S.A., Harman International Industries, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Voicebox Technologies Corporation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive HMI Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in the global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

