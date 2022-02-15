Automotive Semiconductor Market By Component (Micro component, Memory device, Logic) & Region - Forecast to 2021 - 2028

Semiconductors have gained a significant place in the automotive sector, which is catering to the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.

The global chip shortages result in severe spillover damages in many sectors, mainly in the automotive industry. The struggle to cope with skyrocketing demand, natural disasters, and lockdowns are revealing the fragility of supply chains. Semiconductor consumers are currently undergoing a huge supply chain transformation as the semiconductor shortage have halted their production lines of the final product. The relationship between the essential dynamics, such as high fab utilization, high geographic concentration, high market entry barriers, and long manufacturing cycles, is the reason why skyrocketing demand and external shocks are disrupting the value chain since 2020.

The shortage in semiconductors can be attributed to the impact of COVID-19. Since the second half of 2020, homeschooling and working from home have been the new normal in many countries. Staying at home due to lockdown and curfews meant many people invested in gaming consoles and other gadgets, requiring semiconductors. This have directed the supply of semiconductors to the consumer electronics industry and have resulted to the shortage of semiconductors in the automotive industry.

China’s reported semiconductor consumption market is more significant than most of the countries in the world. That is because a considerable portion of the semiconductor devices consumed in China remains purchased outside of China. In China, owing to supply chain considerations such as toll processing business models, control of essential inventory items, and intellectual property protection, will force China to buy semiconductor devices outside of the country and transship them to China for use and consumption.

More cars and light vehicles are now manufactured in developing countries than developed nations. These will turn out to be critical markets for auto manufacturers, the semiconductor industry, and their suppliers. Advancements in semiconductor technology have facilitated the rapid growth in the last 50 years. The use of electronics in vehicles is the primary driver of change in the sector. Virtually all automotive revolution arises indirectly or directly from developments in electronics.

Practically all innovation in the automotive industry is electronic rather than mechanical. Technologies/features launched to the luxury end of the market are being applied in more standard vehicles more rapidly than ever as the prices continue to fall and innovation hastens.

The trend towards increasing comfort levels, entertainment, and communications will spur growth in the semiconductor content in each vehicle. The electronics control unit (ECU) will electronically control everything from lighting to heating. The dashboard is becoming fully electronic with LCD and LED displays providing drivers with all the information about their vehicle, external environment, and its performance. This again is expected to create a huge demand for semiconductor in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Semiconductor Market

The global pandemic and measures taken to control the transmission of the virus have created massive uncertainty in businesses, thereby adversely impacting the industries around the globe. Due to the pandemic, many industries faced massive revenue loss and automobile semiconductor is no exception. Sales of semiconductors for automotive applications are largely based on the degree of vehicle electrification and digitization and vehicle sales volume. The sales of automobiles have been drastically declined due to the disruption caused by the global pandemic. The growth of the automotive semiconductor market is hampered by the decreasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles. The disruption in international export and import shipments proportionately delayed the raw materials and production supplies in the electric vehicles market.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Insights.

Automotive Semiconductor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

