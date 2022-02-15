PHILIPPINES, February 15 - Press Release February 14, 2022 Gatchalian gets backing of national electric cooperatives consumers group The 13.5 million-strong National Center of Electric Cooperatives Consumers Inc. (NCECCO) has endorsed Senator Win Gatchalian's re-election bid for being a strong advocate of providing reliable and quality services to electricity consumers. "With strong conviction, this body firmly believes that Senator Win could further steer positive change and progress in the country with his platform of government and track records on passed and approved laws and bills which are all geared towards the empowerment and protection of the rights and interests of the Filipino citizenry in the next years to come," NCECCO's Resolution No. 6 read. Gatchalian, the group said, is a long-time partner of the electric cooperatives in the country given his contributions in the passage of several key measures aimed at fostering a competitive, investor-friendly, and red tape-free environment in the energy sector, and in the Philippine economy in general. "The upcoming national and local elections in May 2022 would be a great opportunity for NCECCO to select and support a candidate who displays understanding and compassion to the advocacies of NCECCO and who has a vision which prioritizes the welfare and interests of the Member Consumer Owners (MCOs) especially the marginalized and underprivileged folks in the rural areas," they stressed. The re-electionist senator, they add, is best known as a public servant at heart, whose successful career is significantly founded by honesty, integrity, and a relentless drive for public service and led the Senate Committee on Energy with one goal in mind - to protect and empower the Filipino consumers. They said that they admire the lawmaker's hard work and dedication in crafting measures that would promote robust competition, encourage investments, and make doing business in the Philippines easier. NCECCO is the prime mover of the 13.5 million MCOs of the electric cooperatives whose mandate is to represent MCOs towards strategic positioning in the power industry and in pursuit of socio-economic, political, cultural, environmental development and sustainable rural development through rural electrification. The said resolution was approved last February 1, a week before the start of the official campaign period for national candidates. ### ________________________________________ Kandidatura ni Gatchalian suportado ng national electric cooperatives consumers group Inendorso ng National Center of Electric Cooperatives Consumers Inc. (NCECCO), na kumakatawan sa 13.5 milyong miyembro, ang pagpapatuloy ng termino ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa Senado bilang kanilang katuwang sa pagtataguyod ng maaasahan at dekalidad na serbisyo sa mga konsyumer ng kuryente. "Ang grupong ito ay naniniwala na isinusulong ni Senador Win ang mga positibong pagbabago at pag-unlad ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng kanyang plataporma ng gobyerno base na rin sa kanyang track record na nagpapakita ng mga inihain niyang panukalang batas na nakatuon sa pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa mga karapatan at interes ng mamamayang Pilipino sa mga susunod na mga taon," sabi ng NCECCO sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Resolution No. 6. Anila si Gatchalian ay matagal nang katuwang ng mga electric cooperatives sa bansa dala na rin ng kanyang mga kontribusyon sa pagpasa ng ilang mahahalagang panukala na naglalayong itaguyod ang kompetisyon sa merkado at gawing investor-friendly at red tape-free ang sektor ng enerhiya at pangkalahatang ekonomiya ng bansa. "Sa nalalapit na halalan na gaganapin sa Mayo 2022, isang magandang pagkakataon para sa NCECCO na pumili at suportahan ang isang kandidatong nakakaunawa at may malasakit sa mga adbokasiya ng organisasyon at inuuna ang kapakanan at interes ng mga Member Consumer Owners (MCOs) lalo na ang mga marginalized at underprivileged na mamamayan sa mga probinsiya," kanilang pagdidiin. Dagdag pa nila, ang re-electionist na senador ay kilala na isinasapuso ang pagiging lingkod bayan at ang kanyang matagumpay na karera ay naitaguyod sa pamamagitan ng katapatan, integridad, may pagnanais na maglingkod sa publiko, at pinamunuan ang Senate Committee on Energy na ang tanging layon ay maprotektahan at maitaguyod ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipinong konsyumer. Sinabi rin nila na hinahangaan nila ang pagsusumikap at dedikasyon ng mambabatas sa paggawa ng mga hakbang na magtataguyod ng matatag na kompetisyon sa merkado na humihikayat ng pamumuhunan sa bansa at ginagawang mas madali ang pagnenegosyo dito. Ang NCECCO ay may hangaring isulong ang kaunlaran sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagpapailaw sa mga kanayunan. Ang nasabing resolusyon ay inaprubahan noong Pebrero 1, isang linggo bago ang pagsisimula ng opisyal na campaign period para sa mga national candidates. ###