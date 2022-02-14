Consultation opens for Supreme Court Rules of Contempt

CANADA, February 14 - British Columbians are invited to give their feedback on the B.C. Supreme Court Rules of Contempt.

The British Columbia Supreme Court Civil and Family Rules Committee is leading the consultation. Feedback will be used to determine how the existing Rules of Contempt align with the Province’s work with the Rules Committee to develop a more responsive justice system with improved access to justice for British Columbians.

The Province’s justice system depends on respect for and compliance with court orders. When someone wilfully violates a court order, the Rules of Contempt describe the range of remedies and corrective actions available. An order issued by the court must be obeyed unless the order is set aside or reversed.

Right now, the rules limit punishments for a person violating a court order to imprisonment or fines. However, this rule has become outdated because it does not reflect the range of options that are more frequently used under the court’s inherent jurisdiction when someone violates a court order.

The Province, in collaboration with the Rules Committee, is looking to modernize the rules to provide clear and adequate procedures outlining the court process, which will make it quicker and easier for people to get assistance from the court when other parties are not obeying court orders.

A green paper has been prepared that discusses the Rules of Contempt for when people do not obey court orders. Options where improvements to the rules may be considered are identified in this paper and are open for comment.

The consultation is open and will run until 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022.

To read the green paper and provide input, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/about-bcs-justice-system/sc-rules-committee

Quick Facts: