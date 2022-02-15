Industrial Margarine Market to Garner $ 3,330.4 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Rising demand towards low-calorie food items is projected to escalate the industrial margarine market at a CAGR of 3.4%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global Industrial Margarine Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Bakery, Spreads Sauces and Toppings, Confectionery, Convenience Food, Others); Type (Spreadable Margarine, All-Purpose Industrial Margarine, Butter Blend); Source (Animal Source, Plant Source); Form (Hard Industrial Margarine, Soft Industrial Margarine), and Geography", The global industrial margarine market is accounted to US$ 2,480.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3,330.4 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The industrial margarine market is growing due to the increasing demand for low-fat foods and beverages as a result of evolving lifestyles and rising health consciousness. Young people are becoming more aware of the health benefits of eating a balanced diet, such as avoiding obesity and diabetes. Market growth should be aided by an increase in the number of low-calorie food items stocked by supermarkets, as well as major research and development efforts undertaken by manufacturers to broaden their product range and sell better products at low prices. Vandemoortele, Unilever Plc, Richardson International Limited, and Conagra Brands, Inc. are among the major manufacturers of industrial margarine that sell low-calorie industrial margarine to appeal to the health-conscious younger generation.

Industrial margarine is a dairy product that is used as a substitute for butter. While both industrial margarine and butter are used to improve the flavor of a variety of dishes, they have distinct characteristics. Water, proteins, and butterfat make up butter, while animal fat and/or processed vegetable oil make up industrial margarine.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Margarine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

On the basis of application, the industrial margarine market is categorized into the bakery, spreads sauces and toppings, confectionery, convenience food, and others. In 2018, the bakery segment leads the global industrial margarine market. In recent times, margarine has been recognized by health professionals as a healthy table spread and a cheap alternative to butter used in cooking and baking food. Industrial margarine is also used in the bakery industry to produce a wide range of confectioneries such as puff pastries, cakes, croissants, Danish pastries, etc. It is also used in the preparation of confectionaries as they improve the rheological properties of dough, such as extensibility and elasticity. It is favored over other vegetable oils and fats in baking confectioneries as it provides stable emulsion and plastic dough mass.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the industrial margarine market growth.



Industrial Margarine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, Conagra Foodservice, Inc., EFKO Group, Fuji Oil Europe, NMGK Group, Puratos, Richardson International Limited, Vandemoortele, and Wilmar International Limited are the leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

