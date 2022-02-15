Downhole Tools Market Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Research Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Downhole Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global downhole tools market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Downhole tools refer to equipment that are widely used for well drilling and interventions. Commonly including drilling jars, fishing tools, shock tools, drag friction and roller centralizers, they are extensively utilized in oil and gas production as they enhance the overall efficiency of drilling processes while reducing the overall cost of operation.
Global Downhole Tools Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the oil and gas industry. The increasing investments by the government of numerous countries to discover untapped oil fields and refineries are also contributing to the market growth. Along with this, continual technological advancements, such as the advent of three-dimensional (3D) visualization tools that aid in improving accuracy and advanced downhole tools that sustain high-pressure and high-temperature, are providing an impetus to the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to enhance the rate of penetration (ROP) in oil extraction processes.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Baker Hughes Company
Bilco Tools Inc
Halliburton Company
Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc
NOV Inc
Oil States International Inc
Schlumberger Limited
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP
United Drilling Tools LTD
Weatherford International plc
Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd. (Basin Tools LP)
Breakup by Product:
Drilling Tools
Handling Tools
Flow and Pressure Tools
Control Tools
Others
Breakup by Application:
Well Drilling
Well Intervention
Formation and Evaluation
Production and Well Completion
Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
