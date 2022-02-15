GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) Platform Market Size, Report 2022-2027

governance, risk and compliance platform market trends

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global governance, risk and compliance platform market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 68.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

An organization's governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platforms are used to address concerns such as corporate governance, enterprise risk management (ERM), and comprehensive regulatory compliance. They aid in the identification and mitigation of hazards that could disrupt an organization's operations. They help to reduce fragmentation, increase optimal spending, and improve decision-making in many areas. Apart from that, GRC technologies can help managers reduce complexity, discover operational inefficiencies, automate paperwork, and decrease the costs of various installations.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a sample copy of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/governance-risk-compliance-platform-market/requestsample

Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Trends:

GRC platforms help in identifying any issue before its occurrence and integrating risk management. Due to this, several companies are now adopting compliance and risk management solutions to tackle the reputational and monetary risk of non-compliance. This, coupled with a rise in the number of new organizations, is stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid commercialization has led to the introduction of policies for fair trade practices by several governments. These regulations have led to the advent of enterprise governance, risk and compliance (EGRC), which addresses the complexity of stringent policies, which, in turn, is stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, there has been a surge in the volume of digital data, which has spurred the demand for continuous analysis to ensure the privacy and security of the data.

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT, SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Newport Consulting Group, LLC, Oracle Corporation, and BWise BV.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: http://bit.ly/2B60v4P

Market Summary:

On the basis of the deployment model, the market has been bifurcated into cloud and on-premises models. Among these, the on-premises model accounts for the largest market share.

Based on the solution, risk management is the most popular solution. Other segments are audit management, compliance management, policy management, and others.

On the basis of the component, the market has been divided into services and software. Currently, software holds the biggest market share, representing the most popular component.

Based on the service, consulting exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other segments include integration and support.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end user into small, medium, and large enterprises. Currently, large enterprises represent the major end users.

On the basis of the industrial vertical, the market has been segregated into construction and engineering, healthcare, BFSI, energy and utilities, government, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. At present, BFSI is the leading industrial vertical, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Browse other reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/grc-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market-in-europe-industry-trends-2026-2022-01-27

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-grc-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market-size-industry-trends-2026-2022-01-27

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bancassurance-market-report-2021-26-global-industry-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-12-02

Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size 2022-2027

Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Report 2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800