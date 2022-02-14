Submit Release
UNESCO reiterates call for gender-transformative policies in water domain

She mentioned the work that UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme was doing to train women professionals. UNESCO is currently training women who work in the water management sector how to interpret satellite images, for example, so that can forecast when and where a climate-related event such as a flood or drought will strike and, thereby, ensure that appropriate measures can be taken in advance.

Over the next eight years, the focus of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme will be on Science for a Water-Secure World in a Changing Environment’ with emphasis on training female water professionals.

‘We need science and we need more women in science,’ concluded Dr Nair-Bedouelle. ‘Science and water are universal languages uniting people and nations. Every drop counts!’

The event was co-organized by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust and the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Cyprus, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Morocco, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Rwanda, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Tajikistan.

 

