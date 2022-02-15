Hip-Hop Star and Black-Owned Beauty Supply to Provide Free Rapid Covid Tests and Masks
EINPresswire.com/ -- GMG recording artist, Showtime and WW Hair and Beauty Supply have announced their new partnership. They will be teaming up to donate 500 free Covid-19 rapid tests in-store. The free testing will take place from February until 1 March. The partnership also involves the distribution of 1000 free masks. Recipients will not be required to purchase any items from either of the contributors in order to benefit from the initiative.
WW Hair and Beauty Supply is a black-owned beauty supply founded by Wyesha Watts-Wren. The store was opened in September 2021 and has thrived in the difficult financial climate that most entrepreneurs are facing. The Covid-19 testing and mask distribution will take place at the store :
5701 West Monee Manhattan Road
Monee, IL 60449
Wyesha said “ The community has been a huge reason for our success. Without them, we would not be able to keep our doors open. This is our way of giving back to the community, to say thank you. We have to stick together, to support one another; that is the only way that we can push through these difficult times, face our challenges and grow. Together, we are stronger; we can push past adversity and make it through. Covid has forced us out of our comfort zones and destroyed so many lives. It is through many small acts that we can achieve a larger goal. We hope that this initiative helps us make a difference.”
Showtime of GMG is a recording artist who is affiliated with platinum recording artist Twista.
He has toured the globe and has sold thousands of records through his tenure with GMG entertainment and has featured with significant game players in the hip hop industry, working with artists such as Twista, Yung Joc, Hitmaka, Lil Scrappy, and a host of others. Showtime has been noted for his philanthropic work and works closely with the community to uplift and enrich the lives of others.
“Working with Showtime is amazing. It is always good to work closely with someone whose values and ideals link with your own, especially with this kind of initiative. This is an exciting time, and I hope that we can work together on other projects in the future. Helping others is a passion that we both share.” said Watts-Wren.
For more information on the partnership as well as on how to gain access to the free rapid covid-19 testing and mask distribution initiative, people can contact 7089401971. WW Beauty Supply also has an online store with products available at: https://www.wwhairandbeauty.com/
About WW Beauty Supply
WW Beauty Supply was founded in September 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in Will County, Illinois. Through hard work and consistent dedication, Wyesha Watts-Wren has strived to create a space that supplies clients with the best range of hair and beauty products while maintaining superior customer service. Despite still being new to the market, WW Beauty Supply has managed to create a loyal client base that values their shopping experience.
The business motto is to “Live in moments that matter,” and Watts-Wren aims to make every moment count by continuing to find new and innovative ways to help enrich her clients' lives because “When you look good, you feel good.”
About Showtime
Showtime GMG is a hip-hop artist and singer who gained mainstream recognition after releasing his first mixtape, “Rookie Of The Year”. He has since achieved major critical success in the music industry since the release of "MVP" and "Sho Frazier."
The music artist has become a prominent figure in pop culture in a short span of time and has had successful music tours across the United States. Showtime GMG is considered a subject of artistry and has an extensive impact on social media—gaining a loyal following on his social platforms. Showtime has been praised and quoted for his lifestyle and the overall impact he has created through his music. His music has been made available on all major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal, Amazon MP3, and a host of other platforms.
