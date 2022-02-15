Anthony Rosado Launches Game-Changing Book in Home Flipping Industry

“As-Is: The Roadmap to Flipping Houses” provides readers with secret steps to investing and flipping real estate with little resources.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Anthony Rosado is pleased to announce the release of his latest book and ultimate guide to flipping properties, As-Is: The Roadmap to Flipping Houses Anthony Rosado is a successful real estate investor, realtor, and author from sunny Florida. With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Anthony has solidified his position as one of the top realtors and investors in the state, having helped hundreds of clients to reach their financial dreams.In his latest news, Anthony has released his very first, yet highly persuasive book, As-Is: The Roadmap to Flipping Houses. The book is designed to help first-time homebuyers, investors, realtors, move-up buyers, and active adults to become a real estate investor with little to no money. Throughout the guide, Anthony explains the complex world of wholesaling and flipping with a level of clarity rarely found in this sector. His passion for real estate is evident, and his hands-on experience allows for a rare insight into this competitive field.“As-Is: The Roadmap to Flipping Houses is geared towards the first-time flipper and will show you the way to success,” Anthony says. “Flipping is one of the best-kept secrets to making a great deal of money – without needed much to start with. It’s a fabulous avenue for self-employment and earning cash working from home, something many people are interested in with the ongoing pandemic. In fact, Forbes indicates that real estate may be the safest, steadiest, and simplest way to build wealth, with billionaire Andrew Carnegie famously saying that 90% of millionaires becoming rich by investing in real estate alone.”As-Is: The Roadmap to Flipping Houses provides readers with a step-by-step blueprint that will give wholesalers the confidence and skills needed to make their first million. Even if readers have no knowledge of the industry, they will gain a firm understanding of the simple and straightforward process to getting started – and succeeding. In the book, readers will discover:• The secret formula to finding motivated sellers that you can copy and paste• The 10 most forgotten things you need to check during due diligence phase• How to estimate repairs on any project quickly so you can stop wasting time• The simple step-by-step guide you can use to negotiate a home sale• The 5 mistakes you need to avoid when it comes to end-to-end due diligence• Clean, printable, and free wholesaling contract templates to save money• The 3-step framework to closing your first ever wholesale dealTo purchase a copy of the book, please visit Amazon About Anthony RosadoHaving dedicated his professional life to learning the industry inside out, Anthony Rosado has applied his skills to his own life path, achieving financial freedom and overcoming significant obstacles. Anthony has transformed his life so thoroughly that he’s passionate about sharing his skills and knowledge with a wider audience. He believes that making substantial money from real estate is accessible to anyone who’s willing to put in the work - and he’s made it his mission to help make the road more navigable.Anthony is a great lover of the outdoors and can often be found on the golf course, where he feels he does his best thinking. A self-confessed foodie, he also enjoys fine dining, as well as music and dancing, all of which he’s been able to enjoy much more freely since breaking free from the rat race.