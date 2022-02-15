On Valentine’s Day, Some Tips to Help Ensure a Lasting and Loving Relationship

Scientology course can help strengthen and repair relationships

Scientology course can help strengthen and repair relationships

Scientology Tools for Life courses offer the secret to fulfilling relationships.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey, 50 percent of partners who are in unhappy relationships are keeping a secret from each other. Could that also be the reason that so many U.S. marriages end in divorce?

For those wishing to guarantee that the love they feel this Valentine’s Day will last, a free online course is available in 19 languages on the Scientology website. But the course can also help repair a relationship that is faltering and restore one that has failed.

People often find that after they begin practicing Scientology, their relationships strengthen dramatically.

“When I was facing challenges in my marriage, I thought I was going to divorce until I discovered this course on the internet. My life was very miserable,” wrote one person who enrolled on the online Marriage Course. “I am a new and changed person and my other friends who had the same problems are beginning to appreciate their marriages too.”

One woman on the verge of separating before taking the course wrote that what she learned “was very instrumental in helping my husband and me understand each other by learning to respect each other and show honesty and trust.”

“This course was incredibly helpful and eye-opening,” wrote another. “The concepts are applicable not only in marriage but in everyday life as well and all relationships.”

There are 19 Tools for Life Courses at www.scientology.org/courses that cover practical technology based on the research of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard into the mind, spirit and life. They are available free of charge through the Scientology website and contain tools anyone may learn to use to overcome difficulties and improve conditions in life.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

On Valentine’s Day, Some Tips to Help Ensure a Lasting and Loving Relationship

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
On Valentine’s Day, Some Tips to Help Ensure a Lasting and Loving Relationship
If You Missed National Pizza Day, It’s Not Too Late to Enjoy a Slice
Street Fair Celebrates Latinx Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way
View All Stories From This Author