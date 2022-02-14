Memoir Chronicles Bond Between Mother and Child with Autism
"Mama . . . Yes, Anak?" by Ma. Luisa Campos-Cagingin recounts family's experiences, strugglesMUNTINLUPA CITY, PHILIPPINES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families caring for children with advanced autism can have a challenging time. In the 1980s, an era when the condition was practically unheard of by the general population, it was even more difficult. In her memoir "Mama . . . Yes, Anak?" author, doctor and educator Ma. Luisa Campos-Cagingin recounts the journey of her son and their efforts to give him the best life possible.
According to the CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD is a developmental disability due to differences in the brain that affects communication and behavior. The memoir follows the author's son, Chico, who was diagnosed with a moderate to advanced form of the condition. Cagingin shows Chico's journey in a world different from most, as well as how his family cared for him and sought to give him as normal an upbringing as possible, complete with a good education that would help him attain a good quality of life. With this, readers can draw inspiration as well as useful advice on how to handle similar situations. They can also appreciate the difficulties faced by the author, her son and their family particularly during that time period when such conditions were not so well known to the public or even the medical establishment. This shows the enormity of the challenges they faced and just how the family rose to the occasion to do right by Chico.
"What inspired me to write the book was to be able to share our experience and maybe inspire the readers, and show them that as challenging as it may be, the fulfillment of having a special child to rear and love is one of God's greatest gifts." Cagingin says. Readers will see the travels and travails of the family, their experiences amidst difficult situations as well as humorous ones. Full of laughs, tears and moving moments, Cagingin's story will reveal what true and unconditional love is all about.
About the Author
Ma. Luisa Campos-Cagingin is a mother of two, Camille and Chico, who is the star of the story. She is a doctor, professor as well as the owner and directress of a special school, Sta. Belina Learning School, located in the Philippines. With this book she fulfills her dream of getting published as well as exploring a subject that is so close to her heart. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on her show America Tonight Radio.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 8884463094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn