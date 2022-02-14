ATV Crash in Manchester

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard Crouse 603-271-3361 February 14, 2022

Manchester, NH – On February 13, 2022, NH Fish and Game received a report from New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of an All-Terrain Vehicle crash involving one operator and multiple juvenile passengers on the property of Pine Island Park in Manchester, NH.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., Donald Smagula, 67, of Manchester, NH, was operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) attempting to access a public body of water to go ice fishing with his family. Due to the icy conditions combined with a steep downhill slope, Smagula was unable to negotiate a right-hand turn, causing the ATV to roll down an embankment onto a frozen stream. Smagula was trapped under the ATV until rescue personnel arrived after a member of the family called 911. The juvenile passengers were also ejected from the ATV, however they were uninjured and were wearing the appropriate safety gear during the incident.

NH Fish and Game Department, Manchester Police Department, and Manchester Fire and EMS personnel responded to the location of the crash. Due to the nature of the injuries he sustained during the accident, Smagula was transported by Manchester Ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH, to be treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Smagula was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders that with constantly changing temperatures, trails can be extremely icy in certain areas, and regardless of age everyone should always wear appropriate safety gear while operating OHRVs.