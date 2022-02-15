David Foster Foundation CEO & Philanthropist Michael Ravenhill appointed Honourary Colonel with Canadian Armed Forces
I look forward to continuing the great work of our Honorary Colonels that have come before me to provide a valuable link between the Canadian Armed Forces and the community.”CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The David Foster Foundation is proud to announce that the David Foster Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ravenhill, has been appointed as the Canadian Armed Forces Honourary Colonel 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron during a special ceremony on Friday, December 3, 2021 at MCAS Miramar.
The appointment of Michael as an Honorary Colonel represents the culmination of over 35 years of leadership within his Canadian and U.S. business ventures, philanthropic efforts such as the David Foster Foundation, and outreach among the community at large. His passion for helping people and his ability to see opportunities has resulted in Michael being highly respected as a transformational leader.
“It was a great honour to invest HCol Ravenhill as the new Honorary Colonel of 410 Tactical Fighter Squadron,” said Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte, Commanding Officer 410 TF (OT), Canadian Armed Forces. “A distinguished professional and leader, HCol Ravenhill’s experience in securing and applying resources to deliver outstanding results, as well as his personal and moral dedication to the well-being of others, will undoubtably be of great value and impact to 410 and the RCAF. I look forward to working with him on key initiatives, and once again welcome him and his wonderful family into the greater 410 family.”
The investiture also maintains a long and proud tradition. Michael’s admiration and respect for the Canadian Armed Forces and the Air Force came from being the son of a World War II Royal Air Force veteran, Kenneth William John Ravenhill. He worked in support of the British air & ground forces, and little did he know that one mission he was called on involved flying highly classified orders for the historic D-Day Invasion – 24 hours before the planned invasion.
“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this appointment,” says Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer at The David Foster Foundation. “I look forward to continuing the great work of our Honorary Colonels that have come before me to provide a valuable link between the Canadian Armed Forces and the community, and further build upon the ‘esprit de corps’ that has made the Canadian Armed Forces so respected worldwide.”
In attendance to help celebrate this prestigious Invocation were Michael’s family and close friends, famed Canadian producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee Foster, and well-known Canadian businessman and TV personality Jim Treliving.
David Foster was pleased to offer support and congratulations after the investiture: “It would take me a very long time to come up with a name of a more deserving person to receive this honour. The Honourable Colonel Michael Ravenhill has devoted much of his life to the service of others. He is kind, hardworking, honest, very smart, uniquely creative and an extremely devoted family man to his wife Cassandra and their two daughters Amanda and Emily and their respective growing families. In my opinion, the RCAF won the lottery when they chose Mike. His vast knowledge of the world around us will serve our military in the most profound ways, ways in which we will see beautifully unfold in the next few years. When you bring the best of military (the 410) and the best of civilians (Colonel Mike) together, the sky is the limit. I can’t wait to see possibilities become reality as the Honourable Colonel Michael Ravenhill embraces his new role with all the fire power of the mighty F18.”
About The David Foster Foundation
The David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.
The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, The Slaight Family Foundation, Paragon, Walter & Maria Schneider, the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, and Joan & Paul Waechter. The Foundation is also supported by National Partners WestJet, Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Schnitzer Steel, and Community Partners StayWell Suites, Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, and RBC Dominion Securities, The Hillyard Stephen Group.
For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of RBC Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.
The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com.
