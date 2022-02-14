New roundabout in Stratford planned for 2022 construction season

CANADA, February 14 - A new dual lane roundabout on the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford will be built to increase connectivity and reduce traffic congestion for residents.

The project will include a dual lane roundabout and concrete centre median on the Trans-Canada Highway between Stratford Road and Kinlock Road, a connecting street to MacKinnon Drive, and an active transportation trail.

“As the Town of Stratford and surrounding area continues to grow, including plans for a new Stratford high school and community campus, it is important that we have modern infrastructure to support that growth. These highway improvements are an investment in our communities and the safety of our people.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

This project is part of the Province of Prince Edward’s Islands $190 million five-year capital plan for road and bridge infrastructure in the 2022-2023 Capital Budget.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 16th at 6:30 pm. To register, click here.

Media contact: April Gallant Department of Transportation and Infrastructure aldgallant@gov.pe.ca