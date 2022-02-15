Submit Release
Rare Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Basketball Card Hits The Market

A rare 2000-01 Upper Deck Game Jersey Combo Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual autograph basketball card is currently on offer in the PWCC February Premier Auction. This historic card is the very first dual jersey, autographed set ever made.

This is a rare opportunity to own the first dual autographed patch card of Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant, of which only 10 exist in the world. It is a rare issue and definitely a grail-worthy offering.”
— Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development for PWCC Marketplace
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare 2000-01 Upper Deck Game Jersey Combo Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual autograph card is currently on offer in the PWCC February Premier Auction. This historic card is the very first dual jersey, autographed set ever made. The card is graded by BGS (Becket Grading Services) at a 8 NM-MT (Near Mint to Mint) with a Population 1 of 1 with only one other in the world graded higher. The seller of the card notes that like the few matchups they had in the NBA, these two legends rarely met on an Upper Deck product, and when they have, desirability and investment value multiply exponentially.

The PWCC auction description notes that the card is “the single most desirable card one could pull from the [Series 2] issue. Serial stamped 09/10 in the bottom right, the card is encapsulated within a Beckett 8 holder and presents beautiful eye appeal throughout. Two remarkable player photos are used, capturing the intensity that both legends brought to the hardcourt. The game-worn material embedded within are solid colors, being Bulls’ red and Lakers’ purple. In addition, the signatures presented are struck directly on the card, penned in blue ink, and assessed as MINT by Beckett.”

When asked for more details about the card’s overall desirability, PWCC noted the limited nature of the issue and overall design as specific points of interest.

“This is a rare opportunity to own the first dual autographed patch card of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, of which only 10 exist in the world,” said Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development for PWCC Marketplace. “And while the allure of having Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant autographs and game-used jerseys on a card together is obvious, this card can also be viewed as a piece of art and history that is woven together by two of the unquestionable greats to play the game of basketball. You can look beyond just the obvious elements here and appreciate the commitment to artistic design. The on-card imagery is chosen to intentionally tell a story of greatness and aspiration. This was in 2000, before Kobe became the legend he is today. The result of his impressive career now makes this asset an incredible collectors’ piece. It is a rare issue and definitely a grail-worthy offering.”

The PWCC February Premier Auction is currently live and ends on Feb. 19. PWCC uses an Extended Bidding format that allows bidders to participate on a level playing field and eliminates “bid sniping” common on other online platforms. This feature requires interested bidders to enter an initial bid prior to the start of the Extended Bidding period, which begins at 7 p.m. PT on Feb. 19.

Asset Attributes & Provenance:

• The absolute crown jewel of the 2000-01 UD Game Jersey Edition and the first issue in hobby history to offer dual-swatch autographed cards
• Only two examples of this card appear in the Beckett population
• The iconic pair's first joint signing of any trading card
• The single most desirable card one could pull from the issue based upon player combination and rarity
• One of the most important and desirable trading cards produced in the past quarter-century
• The same card graded at 8.5 sold for $516,000. in April 2021 at Heritage Auctions

Ms. DiOrio
DiOrio Associates
dianadiorio@gmail.com

