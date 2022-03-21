ALCOEATS, THE BRAND BRINGING HEALTHY, READY-TO-EAT INDIAN DISHES TO THE KITCHEN, LAUNCHES AT SPROUTS GROCERY STORES
AlcoEats logo
The five top-selling varieties of Easy Indie Bowls will be sold exclusively at Sprouts NationwideBENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With AlcoEats healthy simmer sauces, cooking favorite Indian dish just got easier than ever. Launching at Sprouts grocery stores on March 26th, AlcoEats will empower more people to cook quick and delicious meals at home. Now just reach for a jar of Easy Indie Bowls on Sprouts shelves.
Sprouts will be carrying Easy Indie Bowls in five of AlcoEats premiere flavors: Butter Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Royal Paneer, Butter Paneer and Sautéed Veggies.
“AlcoEats is proud to be selling at sprouts. Now everyday people can become chefs at home with out product offering,” said Adit Agrawal, founder and CEO of AlcoEats.
Every Easy Indie Bowl comes in a 3.5-ounce jar that fits perfectly among the spice rack. Inside, find specially mixed recipe ingredients that, when added to a handful of ingredients and simmered, become a gorgeous plate of a favorite Indian dish.
Made with only the purest ingredients and no unwanted additives, AlcoEats is perfect for those who want to savor a nourishing meal without the time or fuss, who are interested in expanding their palate to try more traditional Southeast Asian recipes and for those seeking healthy dinners bursting with flavor. Whether vegetarian or enjoy eating chicken, AlcoEats Indie Bowls has something for the lifestyle.
More about AlcoEats
AlcoEats represents founder and CEO Adit Agrawal’s heritage and journey to healthful living. The 26-year-old engineer and entrepreneur struggled with obesity throughout his childhood – facing difficulties with his weight and often bullied for it throughout school. He finally found recovery in lifestyle changes and a balanced perspective on eating healthy, after he moved from Raipur, India to the U.S. AlcoEats is Agrawal’s way to help others discover the aromatic, delicious flavors of his roots that make it convenient to eat well without heavy butters, synthetic ingredients or trans fats.
Available on Amazon.com, AlcoEats has two lines of sauces. All are vegan or vegetarian, dairy-free, keto and paleo friendly, soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. To learn more about the brand, visit AlcoEats.com, Instagram or Facebook.
