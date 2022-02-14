Five Star Restoration Reveals Important Home Safety Tips for 2022
It’s more important than ever to make sure your home is safe, secure, and free of any danger,”RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notable Inland Empire home restoration company, Five Star Restorations, offers curious homeowners some of the most essential home safety tips. Not only that, but the California restoration company also outlines tips on the best way to protect your home, too.
— Kevin Gray
Five Star Restoration started in 2016 and emphasized a casual, down-to-earth approach towards repairing and restoring homes.
With a crew of experienced professionals with vast experience in home repair and reconstruction in Southern California, local homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Five Star Restoration team is committed to protecting their homes.
With all this dedication towards keeping people safe and secure, Five Star Restoration felt it was the best time to share some key home safety tips for the beginning of 2022 (and beyond).
Home Safety Tips
Found in the company’s blog, the article on home safety tips is right at home with other home improvement topics to help you get peace of mind. For example, the company deals in effective mold removal, post-fire cleanup, and more.
Going Up In Smoke
It’s no surprise that one of the most crucial home safety tips is preparing for potential fire damage and smoke hazards. As such, this home safety tip dominates the top of the list.
Fires in the home are a terrifying prospect for any homeowner. However, if you’re adequately prepared with new smoke detectors, you give yourself a much-needed edge in terms of safety.
“The best way to get the most out of smoke and fire alarms in your home is to install one on each floor. Mainly focus on sleeping areas and bedrooms. Place them on the ceiling in these areas. Being safe is the number one priority.”
If a homeowner prepares their home this way, they should be good to go. They have a fantastic contingency plan against fire and smoke damage.
However, Five Star gives us a glimpse into preparing further with interconnected fire alarms.
“There are even interconnected fire alarms that alert the homeowner that smoke is present on a different floor or section of the house. [Having multiple alarms on different floors] is crucial to getting out of the house if a fire is present.”
Five Star Restoration’s dedication to safety, preparedness, and the wellbeing of your family come through loud and clear in its informative pages. And for many homeowners, it’s a breath of fresh air.
Carbon Monoxide, Too
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a silent killer. That’s why installing a CO detector in the home is so crucial, along with smoke detectors. In fact, some smoke detectors come with a built-in CO detector, covering all bases.
Business development officer Nick Smuts also emphasizes Five Star Restoration’s dedication to keeping everything up to code, too. “When we recommend something like a CO detector, we have rigorous standards to go by. When we install CO detectors or inform customers about the dangers of the odorless gas, we always want to educate.”
Keeping Things Up To Code With CO Detectors
Five Star Restoration uses the National Fire Protection Association guidelines to help guide both customers and the business.
The 2016 California Residential Code (CRC) helps Five Star Restoration serve its customers better. The CRC outlines the legal requirements for each installation and inspection criteria for a home and its owners.
There are various standards to follow for optimal safety for you and your family with CO alarms. For example, these detectors need installation in centralized locales within the home, ideally near sleeping areas and every floor. Interconnecting these multiple alarms on each floor is a surefire way to keep you and your family safe. And Five Star Restoration follows the CO code to ensure their clients make the right (and safe) choices.
“We want to make sure we are recommending what is code. We follow the CRC to the letter and make sure our clients are up to date on all the facts. In short, we recommend what’s code; nothing less,” says Smuts.
Looking For Mold In All The Wrong Places
Mold is an ever-present aspect of homes and businesses. Unfortunately, mold spores are everywhere. But it’s only when a mold spore makes contact with a damp surface that it transforms into the unsightly, unhealthy form we hope we never find.
That’s why Five Star Restoration’s mold removal services in the Inland Empire are essential when keeping your home safe for you and your family.
Mold remediation is the perfect solution for this homeowners’ nuisance.
There are no unnecessary consulting fees or hidden charges. It’s about finding the problem and working it out together if something’s amiss. More importantly, for the company and its team, it’s about keeping the community safe. Five Star goes on to explain the nuances behind evaluating possible mold growth.
“The only professionals who can declare mold are licensed hygienists. When we perform a mold inspection we are looking for obvious signs of growth and signs of long-term water damage. If you feel mold may be of concern, Five Star Restoration can provide a visual inspection or evaluation.”
But while the Southern California restoration company can’t technically diagnose a mold problem in your home, that doesn’t stop them from evaluating your home and helping you with mold remediation when the time comes.
In another article in its blog section, Five Star Restoration further explains the general mold removal process and what it looks like with the company.
“Our mold removal experts come to your home and get things squared away in no time. Call Five Star to schedule your evaluation to see how serious your mold problem is.”
“We'll clue you into any health issues the mold can cause, along with locating the possible source of moisture feeding the mold spores. That's the key to removing mold: finding the food source and eliminating it.
The home restoration company dedicates itself to assisting and helping home and business owners with their issues, serving as an invaluable resource who want honest, accurate, and down-to-earth customer service.
We do a comprehensive and complete cleaning, followed by drying out the household for a few days. Afterward, your mold problem is a thing of the past. Your before and after pictures will be a beauty to behold.”
With that mold out of the way, you can (figuratively and literally) breathe easier knowing you and your family are safe.
Disaster Preparation
Whether it’s wildfires sweeping through Southern California, tsunamis, floods, or even man-made unrest, you can still protect your home.
With Five Star Restoration’s board-up services, the Inland Empire restoration company gives home and business owners the perfect opportunity to cover their bases, both physically and financially.
For example, the team at Five Star Restoration will come to your home or business, help prepare it for a coming disaster, and help you deal with anything after the smoke clears.
Not only is this a surefire way to prevent further property damage, but it makes dealing with insurance companies a lot easier since you’ve ‘exercised due diligence on your end,’ according to the company.
Protecting Your Home With Five Star Restoration
“It’s more important than ever to make sure your home is safe, secure, and free of any danger,” says Five Star Restoration general manager Kevin Gray.
“We made sure that these tips served as a great outline and basic checklist to keep families safe this year.”
And Five Star Restoration has the ways and means to make sure you protect your home from any natural or man-made calamity.
With this family-oriented restoration company in Southern California, it’s easier than ever to prepare for natural disasters, fire damage, and other unforeseen occurrences. With its emphasis on family, community, and helping others, home and business owners who employ the Inland Empire restoration company are in good hands.
More About Five Star Restoration
Five Star Restoration serves the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego’s home repair and restoration needs. Whether it’s repairing water damage or preparing for a natural storm, the professionals at Five Star Restoration have you covered.
For more information, visit Five Star Restoration.
You can give them a call at 951-368-2227
