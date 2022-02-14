DHHR Extends Application Period for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has extended the application period for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) until Friday, March 18, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit

1 $2,005

2 $2,621

3 $3,238

4 $3,855

5 $4,472

6 $5,088

7 $5,204

8 $5,583

9 $6,150

10 $6,718

For each additional person, add $567. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP. Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIEAP application period.