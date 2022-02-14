Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of newly renovated Avshar–Salmanbayli–Ashaghi Avshar–Khojavand highway in Aghjabadi

AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - 14 february 2022, 10:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Avshar–Salmanbayli–Ashaghi Avshar–Khojavand highway in the Aghjabadi district.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works carried out here.

The 41-km long road begins from a national priority highway – the Mingachevir-Station Mingachevir-Bahramtapa.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also informed of the work done on another national priority highway - the Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi.

Seven highway crossings were constructed along the road.

