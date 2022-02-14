Submit Release
State Approves Riparian Buffer Impacts for Mining Bridge at Crabtree Creek

Raleigh

 

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Division of Water Resources has approved a buffer authorization request by Wake Stone Corporation for the proposed construction of a bridge over Crabtree Creek based on a revised application. 

No direct stream or wetland impacts associated with the bridge or bridge construction are authorized in this buffer authorization. It is limited to authorization of the riparian buffer impacts associated with the proposed bridge only and is contingent upon approval of Wake Stone’s April 2020 request for a modified mining permit, which is under review with DEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources (DEMLR). DEMLR has its own regulatory and statutory criteria for making mining permit application decisions. Issuance of the buffer authorization does not indicate the outcome of the mining permit review process.

The approved buffer authorization is available here, with additional project information found at this location.

