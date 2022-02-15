Blue Marble Geographics Releases Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro version 23.1
With expanded 3D mesh feature creation and spatial transform operations, version 23.1 of Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro will enhance your GIS workflow.
Global Mapper 23.1 continues to support users in the creation, editing, and visualization of all different types of data with new tools like 3D volumetric buffers and alpha shape mesh creation.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 23.1 of Global Mapper® and Global Mapper Pro®. These two programs within the Global Mapper suite of GIS tools offer a comprehensive GIS solution to any expert or novice user.
— Katrina Schweikert, Product Manager
Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro are developed in tandem by the Blue Marble team, with Global Mapper offering tools for general GIS processing of any data type, and the Pro edition expanding the program’s functionality for drone data processing, point cloud creation, analysis, and more.
Enhanced 3D data creation and visualization in Global Mapper 23.1 includes the creation of a 3D mesh representing the viewshed radius as a hemisphere and the ability to display lines as simulated cylindrical pipe features. In a continued effort to expand and improve existing tools in the Global Mapper program, version 23.1 supports additional spatial transforms in the user interface of the Spatial Operations tool, serving as a one-stop tool for the complex spatial analysis of vector features in Global Mapper.
The freely available Global Mapper Mobile® app pairs with the Global Mapper desktop program to bring data into the field for reference and GPS-enabled data collection. In Global Mapper 23.1, a new tool for wireless data transfer to Global Mapper Mobile streamlines the interaction between Global Mapper and the mobile app by offering a single tool for creating packages of data and wirelessly transferring them to nearby mobile devices.
Containing all the updates and new features in version 23.1 of Global Mapper, the Pro edition adds to the program with a set of advanced tool updates. New feature creation methods include the creation of contour lines directly from 3D point cloud data, and new methods to generate 3D mesh features. With a new Volumetric Features option, 3D cylindrical, spherical, or pipe mesh features can be generated based on existing 2D or 3D vector points, lines, and polygons. Expanding the capabilities of the lidar analysis tools in Global Mapper Pro 23.1, point cloud segmentation now considers the RGB color values associated with point returns, along with curvature, intensity, and other characteristics.
“Global Mapper development continues to be at the cutting edge supporting users in the creation and editing of all different types of 3D data. Tools like the 3D volumetric buffers and alpha shape mesh creation from point clouds will open up new possibilities in 3D rendering and analysis,” says Product Manager Katrina Schweikert. “In addition, this release also facilitates easier retrieval and sharing of data with streaming Entwine tiles and direct transfer of packages to mobile devices.”
Affordable and intuitive, Global Mapper and Pro version 23.1 provide a complete GIS solution for professionals across many industries. If you are interested in learning more about the feature updates in version 23.1 of Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro, join us on Wednesday, February 23rd for a live webinar exploring the new tools. Register for this event here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3234628388106341900.
For more information about Global Mapper and Global Mapper Pro, and to download the application, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper/.
###
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
cintiam@Bluemarblegeo.com