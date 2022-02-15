Children Are People Celebrates New Building, Fundraising Milestone at 20th Anniversary Gala
In a surprise announcement, the nonprofit organization was gifted a 6,600-square-foot building.
I am absolutely overwhelmed by the support we continue to receive from our incredible volunteers and donors.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, was recently given a new building at its 20th anniversary Hope Gala at the Premier Centre in Hendersonville, Tenn.
In a surprise announcement, former U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black and her husband, Dr. David Black, told the crowd of almost 400 people they bought a 6,600-square-foot building and donated it to CAP.
The new building, which is more than double the size of CAP’s current facility, will feature more classrooms and additional outdoor space that will enable the organization to serve more students. CAP currently works with 60-70 students a year from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The event, hosted by Emmy Award-winning Nashville news anchor Scott Couch, also raised more than $220,000—making it CAP’s most successful fundraiser in 20 years.
“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the support we continue to receive from our incredible volunteers and donors,” said Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP. “The new building, and the money raised at the Hope Gala, are gamechangers that will benefit our organization and incredible students for years to come.”
CAP is the brainchild of Fred Bailey. Born blind, and the 10th of 15 children to sharecroppers in Gallatin, Tenn., Bailey learned how to deal with disadvantage at an early age. Working his way to a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and a fruitful career, Bailey created CAP to give the youth in his community access to positive adult mentors that teach the values of hard work and self-discipline.
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
