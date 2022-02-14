Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Size worth US$ 3,459.82 Mn, at 4.5% CAGR by 2028: The Insight Partners

Growth Opportunities for Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Ammunition, Accessories, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 3,459.82 million by 2028 from US$ 2,538.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 2,538.98 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 3,459.82 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 131

No. Tables 59

No. of Charts & Figures 65

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Component and Type

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026007/

The growing number of airports, and increasing count of tourists and passengers are propelling the demand for airport X-ray screening globally. Furthermore, the demand for body scanners enabled with advanced technologies such as 3D scanning is expected to provide ample of growth opportunities to the manufacturers of airport x-ray systems. Also, a rise in the incidences of terrorism at regional, national, and international boundaries is also driving the demand for Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market. However, inadequate information, and privacy and health concerns are restraining the Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market growth.

Body Scanners Equipped with Advanced Technologies

Historically, the use of full-body scanning technology was a matter of concern because it displays a detailed picture of the whole body, including skin surface under clothing and prosthetics. However, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software have gained prominence with time and are one of the major trends likely to contribute to market growth in the years to come. In terahertz body scanners, software imaging technology helps in masking specific body parts. The officer sitting at the machine cannot see the image; instead, the screen only shows whether the viewer has confirmed that the passenger has cleared up. Conversely, the officer viewing the picture does not see the device scanning the person. The advanced software, in some places, removes the need for a separate officer at a remote location. These units also generate a generic image of a person, with boxes highlighting specific areas of suspicion. If the machine detects no suspicious items, a green screen appears, indicating that the passenger is being cleared.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market in North America

The onset of COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns in many countries worldwide, resulting in a travel ban. This hampered the operation of flights (except cargo aircraft). The airport closure for regular passengers led the airports to experience deflation in revenue; thus, negatively affected the airport x-ray security screening market in 2020. However, with the uplifting of lockdown, domestic flights have begun operating in 2021, which is slowly influencing the need for x-ray security screening at the airport for screening traveling passengers. As the lockdown restrictions are getting easy, the business units, companies, and commercial areas such as airports are reopening.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00026007/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10443

The global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market is segmented on the basis of component and type. The Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market, based on component, is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of type, the Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market is bifurcated into baggage screening and people screening. On the basis of geography, the Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market is segmented into North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil and Rest of SAM).

Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADANI, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems Inc., Leidos, Astrophysics Inc., VOTI Detection Inc., Safran S.A., Smiths Group plc and Pexray Oy are among the key players in the global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026007/

A few of the Players recent key developments are as follows:

In 2021, London Southend Airport (SEN), UK, installed two of Smiths Detection’s new Hi-Scan 10080 XCT scanners.

In 2021, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), US, awarded a contract to Analogic to supply and install its checkpoint security screening systems at airports across the US; the contract was valued at US$ 198.4 million.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Aircraft Composite Control Surfaces Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-composite-control-surfaces-market/

Aircraft Ducting Assemblies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-ducting-assemblies-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/airport-x-ray-security-screening-system-market

More Research: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/search/organization/The%2520Insight%2520Partners