Newton Biocapital launches a new fund with initial capital commitments of EUR 50 million and target size of EUR 150 million.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newton Biocapital (“Newton”), a life sciences investor, announces the launch of its new fund (NBC II). As with NBC I, NBC II will focus on supporting the growth and value creation in pre-clinical and clinical-stage companies, to find solutions for chronic diseases. Newton’s unique strategy is to leverage research and innovation in both Europe and Japan, where the special synergy between the two complimentary regions enables mutually beneficial gains.

This initial closing involved multiple investors from NBC I, including public as well as several private investors. NBC II’s investment decisions will be made according to its Newton’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance) policy, adhering to Newton’s vision of sustainable investments, a diverse team, and value creation for all.

NBC II will build on the successful investment strategy of NBC I, launched in 2017. NBC I took the lead in establishing investor syndicates where every euro invested was matched by a multiple from other investors and drove value creation across the entire portfolio of companies, by being:

• Instrumental in establishing four very promising academic ‘spin-off’ companies (Epics Therapeutics, ChromaCure, AbolerIS Pharma, and NeuVasQ Biotechnologies), and one ‘spin-out’ company (DeuterOncology).

• The lead investor for three additional early-stage and two clinical-stage companies.

• A part of three pre-IPO early-exit investments successfully listed on their respective stock markets (Perseus Proteomics on Tokyo Stock Exchange MOTHERS, Sequana Medical on Euronext Brussels, and Acticor Biotech on Euronext Growth Paris).

The strong operational team is staying on for NBC II. From offices in both Brussels and Tokyo, the team will continuously work to enhance collaboration between Europe and Japan.

Alain Parthoens, Managing Partner at Newton, commented: “We’re very pleased with this successful first closing of our new fund, which is made possible through the continued trust and support of our investors and most particularly through the support of SFPI/FPIM (Belgian Sovereign Fund) that served as cornerstone investor. Our strong ties to the life sciences ecosystems of both Europe and Japan differentiates our fund from others and unlocks unique opportunities for our portfolio companies through our connections with international investors and pharmaceutical companies. By continuing to leverage the synergy between these two complimentary regions with NBC II, we will keep supporting value creation for all.”

###

About Newton Biocapital

Newton Biocapital is a venture capital firm incorporated in Belgium, established in 2017. Newton invests in pre-clinical and clinical-stage companies in Europe and Japan, where the synergy between the two complimentary healthcare ecosystems enables mutually beneficial gains. The focus is on leveraging innovation to develop solutions for chronic diseases and disorders, with Newton’s mission being to create value for patients, society, local ecosystems, and investors. More info: www.newtonbiocapital.com