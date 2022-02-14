Submit Release
Single Snowmobile Crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

CONTACT: Conservation Officer River Payne Conservation Officer Chris Brison Region 2 Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 February 12, 2022

Gilford, NH – On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a single snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford just south of the Witches, between Loches Island and Governors Island. Two off-duty Gilford Police Department officers who were fishing nearby, as well as Gilford Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., an eleven-year-old minor from Westford, MA was operating his snowmobile with three others on the lake when they attempted to cross a dangerous pressure ridge.  While crossing, the minor failed to negotiate the ridge, causing the snowmobile to flip and eject him. 

Gilford Fire and Rescue was contacted, and officers rendered aid and conducted patient assessment until their arrival.  Gilford Fire and Rescue determined that due to serious potentially life-threatening injuries, a DHART helicopter was dispatched, and the minor was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. No further information is available at this time.

