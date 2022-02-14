Snowmobile Crash Injures One in Colebrook

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas Region 1 Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 12, 2022

Colebrook, NH – At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 27-year-old Sarah Ellsworth of Hill, New Hampshire, was operating a snowmobile on Corridor 5 as part of a group of snowmobiles. It was reported that Ellsworth was attempting to navigate a slight side slope in the trail, traveling south, when she crashed.

Witnesses at the scene reported that she pressed the throttle while going over a dirt patch that was exposed on the side slope, causing her to crash into a snowmobile traveling north.

Ellsworth sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The operator of the other snowmobile that Ellsworth collided with was not injured in the crash. Both machines sustained serious damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. 45th Parallel EMS transported Ellsworth to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

It appears that both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions were factors in this crash.