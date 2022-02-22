Pennsylvania-based Martial Arts Inspired Enrichment Center Begins Awarding Franchises
The 27-year proven business is inviting future business owners to see the impact of a character-driven franchise on the community.
Our programs have grown and thrived through pandemic restrictions, and we’ve seen continued growth in enrollment due to our strong, flexible staff and system.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Karate, a martial arts inspired enrichment center based out of Pennsylvania, has just announced its franchise sales launch for 2022.
Action Karate is a new kind of franchise that defies the typical unhealthy franchises that have dominated the market in years past. The company offers communities a healthy, educational environment where owners can invite kids and families to work gaining fitness, character and social skills. This is not a personal fitness business for martial artists. Current owners include a former engineer, a former therapist, a former journalist, a former human relations director, a former high school janitor, a current college student and former medical salesman.
Founded in 1994 by Solomon Brenner and Jacqueline Razzi, Action Karate has grown for 27 years from a small karate studio to a marketable, repeatable industry leader in martial arts, churning out new schools and martial arts professionals who had never trained before. According to the founders, the franchise opportunity is ideal for people who work hard and want a comfortable lifestyle that improves their quality of life and improves the lives of people around them. "The key is having a passion for personal development and a determination to succeed while encouraging students age 3 to adult. The curriculum and training is all there," stated Brenner. "Anyone who is hungry, humble and smart can follow the plan. This is not Cobra Kai."
The company is extended the brand's reach nationally, seeking franchisees who fit the company philosophy. “We’re excited to invite people that have a passion for growth to be owners in the martial arts-inspired enrichment Black Belt program,” stated Brenner. “Our programs have grown and thrived through pandemic restrictions, and we’ve seen continued growth in enrollment due to our strong, flexible staff and system.”
Currently, Action Karate has 23 locations throughout Pennsylvania. The franchise launch will focus on providing opportunities to the people who will teach focus, self-confidence, self-control and grit through martial arts.
Action Karate is expecting explosive growth due to proven systems, top reviews, and widespread brand recognition.
Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity with Action Karate can visit actionkarate.net for more information.
ABOUT Action Karate
First launched in 1994, Action Karate is a family martial arts center, providing programs for various ages and skill levels. All classes are taught by expert martial arts instructors. For more information about an Action Karate class near you, visit www.actionkarate.net. To learn more about owning your own Action Karate franchise, visit actionkarate.net to start the conversation.
