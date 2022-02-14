Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station, 500 KG/Day

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, as countries around the world attach importance to environmental protection, renewable energy has gradually entered people's lives. Whether it is fuel vehicles, ships, or planes, there have been attempts to use hydrogen energy to replace the polluting fossil energy. Helping countries reach peak carbon and carbon neutrality as quickly as possible.

As an important infrastructure for the downstream application, hydrogen refueling station is the focus of the construction and layout of various countries. However, it has problems such as occupying large space and high construction costs. In order to resolve the issues, many enterprises worldwide are contributing to improving hydrogen station design, hoping to promote the distribution of it by reducing the footprint and investment costs.

At this particular moment, the Angstrom Group has successfully developed and produced a 500KG/day containerized hydrogen refueling station, which is a milestone in the hydrogen industry. The whole system includes a 40ft container (integrated manifold, compressor, dispenser, and safety & controls), a hydrogen ground storage (200KG@43.8MPa), a chiller (for compressor), and a low temp chiller for hydrogen cooling. The refueling pressure is 35MPa, with TK16 and TK25 dual nozzle. The significance of Angstrom containerized hydrogen refueling station is that it successfully solved the dilemma of traditional station: containerized design occupies smaller footprint, saving land resource and initial investing cost; modular design and pre-installation, saving installation and transportation cost; intelligent control with high integration, saving operation and maintenance cost. Moreover, the system adopts unique patented water electrolysis technology, ensures lower energy consumption, higher purity, and larger capacity making it possible to work under harsh and unstable conditions.