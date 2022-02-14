Omega-3 Concentrates Market to Garner $2,703.20 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.6%CAGR: The Insight Partners

Growing Awareness among the Consumers Regarding the Health Benefits of Omega-3 Concentrates To Escalate Omega-3 Concentrates Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Omega-3 Concentrates Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Oil and Powder), Source (Fish, Algae, Calamari, Krill, and Others), Type (Triglyceride (TG), Ethyl Ester (EE), and Phospholipids (PL)), Concentration (High DHA, High EPA, and Balanced EPA-DHA), and End Use (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,635.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,703.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,635.39 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 2,703.20 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 6.6% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 195

No. Tables- 137

No. of Charts & Figures- 102

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Form , Concentration , and End Use

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Surging demand for omega-3 concentrates is attributed to the rise in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of omega-3 concentrates. Omega 3 concentrate offers various health benefits to the consumers, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Rising health consciousness among consumers furthers helps in market expansion. A large number of consumers are becoming familiar with the benefits of omega-3 concentrates. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined towards a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Omega-3 fatty acids help lower the risk of heart disease and are used along with exercise and diet to reduce triglyceride levels and increase HDL cholesterol levels. Increased level triglyceride in the blood promotes arteriosclerosis development, which eventually increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Omega-3 Concentrates Market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

Based on form, the omega 3 concentrates market is segmented into oil and powder. In 2019, the oil segment dominated the market. The omega-3 concentrate is a highly concentrated oil that contains EPA and DHA with a sum concentration of more than 50%. Omega-3 concentrates are majorly obtained from omega-3 rich oils that are further processed to obtain a higher EPA and/or DHA concentration. These can be obtained from several omega-3 rich oils such as alga oil,fish oil, and calamari oil. The richest and the cheapest source of EPA/DHA is fish oil. Fish oil contains 30–60 different fatty acids. Fish oil is an industrial product of high nutritional value due to its content of long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), such as Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which is extremely valued for their prophylactic and therapeutic properties in nutritional and health fields. Moreover, the market for highly concentrated on omega-3 fatty acid fish oils for pharmaceuticals and supplements is growing.

Based on source, the omega-3 concentrates market is segmented into fish, algae, calamari, Krill, and others. In 2019, the fish segment dominated the market. Fish are the primary food source of EPA and DHA. Fish oil is mainly derived from oily fish tissues containing omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), precursors of certain eicosanoids are known to improve hypertriglyceridemia and lessen inflammation in the body. More than 50% of the world's fish oil used in aquaculture feed is fed to farmed salmon.



Omega-3 Concentrates Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE; AlaskOmega; Golden Omega S.A.; K Pharmtech Co., Ltd; DSM Nutritional Products AG; Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Epax Norway; Norwegian Fish Oil; GC Rieber VivoMega; and Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

