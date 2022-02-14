Dairy Starter Culture Market Size Worth $ 1,670.2 million by 2027| CAGR 4.5%: The Insight Partners
Growing Health Consciousness In Emerging Economies Is Expected to Fuel Dairy Starter Culture Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Mesophilic Bacteria and Thermophilic Bacteria), Nature (Single Strain Type and Multi Strain Type), Product Type (Buttermilk, Cheese, Ripened Butter, Sour Cream, Yogurt, and Others), Function (Acid Production, Flavor Production, and Others), and Geography”, The dairy starter culture market was valued at US$ 1,124.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,670.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in- US$ 1,124.3 Million in 2018
Market Size Value by- US$ 1,670.2 Million by 2027
Growth rate- CAGR of 4.5% from 2019-2027
Forecast Period- 2019-2027
Base Year- 2019
No. of Pages- 195
No. Tables- 110
No. of Charts & Figures- 84
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Type , Nature , Product Type , Function , and Geography
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Dairy starter culture refers to the microorganisms that are added to milk to achieve optimal product consistency. Dairy starter cultures are added during the process of microorganism development and fermentation. In addition, lactic acid production from milk sugar (lactose) decreases the pH content, thus preserving the thickness of milk, thereby fueling the global dairy starter culture market.
The growing market awareness and demand for safe dairy products have compelled manufacturers to produce high-quality dairy products by incorporating dairy starter culture components. The addition of dairy starter culture enhances the taste, texture, and color of the dairy products, resulting in the desired consistency. As a result of the demand for high-quality dairy products, the dairy starter culture market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, because of the health benefits of adding starter microorganisms to dairy products, such as protection against gastrointestinal infections, anti-carcinogenic effect, constipation relief, lowering serum cholesterol, strengthening the immune system, and antiallergenic qualities, the global dairy starter culture market is expected to grow in the near future.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dairy Starter Culture Market
The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.
Based on type, the dairy starter culture market is bifurcated into mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria. The thermophilic bacteria segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018. A thermophile is a form of extremophile that thrives at relatively high temperatures ranging from 41 to 122 °C (106 to 252 °F). Thermophiles will live at high temperatures, while other bacteria or archaea will be damaged if not killed if exposed to the same conditions. The thermophilic starters lower the pH balance of dairy products, preventing the growth of spoilage microorganisms and stimulating syneresis. It is essential in the case of yogurt because it provides taste and consistency. Thus, all are expected to propel the demand for the dairy starter culture during the forecast period.
Based on nature, the dairy starter culture market is segmented into single strain type and multi strain type, The multi strain segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The global dairy starter culture market is led by the multi-strain type segment. The use of several strains of starter cultures extends the product's shelf life and offers a swelling characteristic appropriate for bakery products. As a result, the use of the multi-strain segment is expected to stimulate the growth of the global dairy starter culture industry.
Dairy Starter Culture Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Dohler Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Sacco System The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
.
