Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. Expands Recall of Ice Cream Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. is expanding its recent recall to include all products manufactured at its Manchester Connecticut facility and are within their expiration date due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

All recalled products have the manufacturing plant number CT121 or CT#121 and are not past their expiration date. The effected brands manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc in Manchester, CT with the above plant number are: • Batch brand: pints, all flavors • Royal Ice Cream Brand: half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties • Ronny Brook Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and three-gallon tubs • New Orleans Ice Cream: all flavors, pints and 2.5-gallon tubs • Maple Valley Ice Cream: all flavors, pints • Art Cream: all flavors, pints • Sweet Scoops Yogurt: all flavors, pints • Gelato Fiasco: all flavors, pints • Biggy Iggy's Ice Cream Sandwiches • Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches • Giffords Ice Cream: all flavors of ice cream sandwiches • Chewy Louie Ice Cream: ice cream sandwiches • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich • Newport Creamery: Crazy Vanilla, Vanilla and Chocolate , Vanilla and Coffee, half gallons only

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire and are packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches, and portion-control slices.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Anyone who has purchased any of these products should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.