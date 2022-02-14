Calcium Nitrate Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Calcium Nitrate Market

Calcium Nitrate Market by process (Limestone, Phosphate Rock, Ammonium Nitrate), Application (Water Treatment, Fertilizers) and Region - Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium Nitrate Market Overview

Calcium nitrate Ca(NO3)2, an inorganic compound, is also referred to as double salt and Norwegian saltpeter. It is an odorless compound which varies from white to gray and comes in granular form. It is highly soluble in water, highly hygroscopic and acts as an oxidizing agent. This compound is a colorless salt which absorbs moisture from the atmosphere and is found as tetrahydrate. Calcium nitrate breaks down upon heating and releases nitrogen dioxide. This compound exists in several forms such as a mineral in nitrocalcite. Other related salts comprise calcium potassium nitrate decahydrate and calcium ammonium nitrate. According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global calcium nitrate market is expected a significant growth during the forecasted period.

An inorganic compound, Calcium nitrate is produced by applying nitric acid to limestone and is then treated with ammonia. Calcium nitrate is used in making explosives and as nitrogen fertilizer in the agriculture industry. It is also used in treating wastewater by eliminating the sulfate compound odor from water. Calcium nitrate is marketed for emulsion explosive for blasting in tunneling activities, quarries, and road construction.

COVID 19 Analysis

The calcium nitrate market has seen a slight decrease in the deals for the present moment to the lockdown situation that arises to contain COVID spreading. The limitations forced by different countries to contain COVID had to stop the creation bringing about an interruption across the entire inventory network. In any case, the worldwide business sectors are gradually opening to their maximum capacity, and theirs a flood popular of calcium nitrate. The market would stay stable in an impending year.

Calcium Nitrate Market Competitive Analysis:

The key players of calcium nitrate market:

GFS Chemicals Inc (The US)

Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF) (Australia)

Sterling Chemicals & Alcohols Limited (India)

Blue Line Corporation

Prathista Industries Limited (India)Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Nutrien Ltd (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Swiss Formulations India (India)

Uralchem Holding PLC (Russia)

Drivers

Rising interest in Calcium Ammonium Nitrate and its side effects is driving the calcium nitrate market growth. Expanding interest for calcium ammonium nitrate and its side-effects for various cycles in the drug, agrochemical, and dangerous businesses are relied upon to quickly drive the market over the time frame. Over the estimated time frame, the various employments of calcium ammonium nitrate in improving soil fruitfulness and expanding creation limit using CAN as fertilizers, too, as the utilization of CAN as a low-scale unstable in immature nations is relied upon to push the market for calcium nitrate market trends. Quick monetary improvement with a flourishing rural area is relied upon to support the calcium nitrate market in the creating areas.

Opportunities

Expanding need for wastewater treatment offices is a period to offer different freedoms for the development of the calcium nitrate market over the estimated period. Countries like China & India are paying special mind to freedoms to create more business from farming as its area overwhelming business sector.

Calcium Nitrate Market Segmentation:

The global market for calcium nitrate can be segmented by application, process, and region.

The market can be segmented into reacting ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide, reacting phosphate rock with nitric acid, and reacting limestone with nitric acid based on the type of process.

The market can be segmented into fertilizers, explosives, concrete admixture, wastewater treatment, and others based on application. Among them, fertilizers shall witness more market growth over the forecast period. Product based fertilizers contain calcium and nitrogen which are vital for the plants to absorb important nutrients from the soil and helps in preventing leaf spot diseases. Also, flowering plants retain their flowers for a considerable amount of time with the addition of these fertilizers.

The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America based on region.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is leading the global market for calcium nitrate followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is emerging as a prominent market for wastewater treatment and fertilizers. Due to urbanization and industrialization, water quality is becoming an important issue in this region. Treating both municipal corporation water and industrial water is rising, which is strengthening the market. Moreover, due to rise in population specifically in India and China, the demand for food is increasing. Fertilizers are used to improve the productivity and quality of crops, thereby propelling the calcium nitrate market.

With the increasing budget in defense in North America, the market in the explosive application is also expected to boom during the forecast period. Europe holds 45 % of the total calcium nitrate consumption in terms of fertilizers application. The renovation sector in Europe is also expected to witness a stronger growth which will drive the market in concrete admixture application.

With the growing construction industry, the Middle East region is also expected to witness significant growth in the years to come. Also, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia will be leading the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, Latin America is expected to showcase due to ongoing programs related to collect and treat wastewater.

Recent Developments

October 2021- Yara North America Inc., in partnership with Heliae Agriculture, has launched the BetterSoil Alliance to help the California almond industry search for sustainable farming practices to enhance soil health and water productivity and reduce their carbon footprint. With this collaboration, sustainably centered solutions will be examined to analyze their collective impact on critical issues the almond industry faces, such as rising temperatures, drought, and water scarcity. All of them are challenging the long-term feasibility of the almond industry.

