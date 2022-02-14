Global Operating Tables and Lights Market to Surpass US$ 1,810.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global operating tables and lights market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,382.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Operating Tables and Lights Market:

Key market players are launching innovative products in the market, which is expected to drive the global operating tables and lights market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Hill-Rom, an American medical technology provider and a subsidiary of Baxter International, launched a new TruSystem 3000 Mobile Operating Table, which is suitable for various surgical disciplines and can be customized for different surgical procedures. This customization is attributed to the availability of wide range of patient-positioning components and accessories such as head sections, leg sections, arm supports, and anesthesia frames, which are easy to attach and dismantle through an intuitive, easy-to-use, coupling system.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global operating tables and lights market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to rising incidence and prevalence of lifestyle diseases demanding surgical interventions. For instance, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), over 61 percent of all deaths in India were attributed to lifestyle or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in 2017.

Among product, the operating tables segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global operating tables and lights market over the forecast period, as the key market players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration. For instance, in October 2021, STILLE AB, a company that develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for surgeons across the world, announced an exclusive collaboration with GE Healthcare, a medical technology and digital solutions innovator, for a new general surgery table in the U.S. The new general surgery table, GS2, had been developed to address a growing need for a premium general surgery table that satisfies the needs of multi-disciplinary surgery units such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) while providing a cost effective high-value solution.

On the basis of end user, hospital is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global operating tables and lights market over forecast period. Increasing number of hospitalization for chronic disease management, which often requires surgical intervention, is expected to propel the segment growth. For instance, according to Cancer.Net Colorectal Cancer Statistics, in 2021, it is estimated that 149,500 adults in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. These numbers include 104,270 new cases of colon cancer (52,590 men and 51,680 women) and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer (26,930 men and 18,300 women).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global operating tables and lights market are Siemens AG, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., STERIS Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., BenQ Medical Technology, Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Alvo Medical Sp. z o.o. Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o., Heal Force, OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group), Medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG, UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co., Ltd, Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Fazzini SRL, Lojer Oy, and AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH.

Market segmentation:

Global Operating Tables and Lights Market Product :

Operating Tables By Product Type General Operating Tables Specialty Operating Tables Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery Tables Neuro Surgery Tables Cardiovascular Surgery Tables Gastrointestinal Surgery Tables Other Specialty Surgery Tables Urology and Cysto Surgical Tables Rest of Specialty Surgical Tables Mode of Operation Manual Operating Table Powered Operating Table Operating Room Lights By Product Type LED Lights Conventional Lights Mounting Configuration Ceiling-mounted Wall-mounted Floor Stand

Global Operating Tables and Lights Market By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Emergency Centers

Other End Users

Global Operating Tables and Lights Market By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



