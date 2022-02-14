LDPE Films Market Size Expected to Reach USD 75.28 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Rising demand for packaged food and stringent government policies regarding transparent packaging is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LDPE Films market is expected to reach USD 69.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. LDPE films have a low specific gravity which makes it a fitting choice for the flexible packaging industry. It is resistant to moisture, and that property makes it suitable for automobiles, electronic industry. Increase in the demand for linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) films may hinder the growth of the market due to its low cost and environment-friendly properties.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market with the presence of many companies that has an application of LDPE films. APAC region has a major contribution with a growing demand for food delivery and plastics bottles on the rise. With accelerating, growth in the application of manufacturing outputs and a large number of food and beverage packaging industry in this region has contributed the growth. Growth in demand for automobile and construction will further increase LDPE films applications.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Borealis AG, Blueridge Films, Inc., Westlake Chemicals, Manuli Stretch S.p.A., PT Panverta Cakrakencana, Sasol Limited, Toyobo Ltd., Bestfoyo Packaging Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and Hoplee Packing Products Co. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-The preference of LDPE Films market has grown in recent years over the other films as it has a low specific gravity, high chemical, and electrical resistance.

-The material is resistant to moisture and hence is applicable in a whole new range of products like military uniforms, front glass of automotive, etc.

-By packaging, the LDPE films are used for packaging of a lot of products like Bags, container, pouches, tubes, and Bags and Containers are the two segments that have the maximum application.

-Bags are forecasted to occupy a market share of 27% by the year 2026 whereas the container segment is forecasted to occupy a market share of 22% by the year 2026.

-The lesser the thickness of the films, the more popular they are. Films with less than 50-micron thickness have a market share of 27% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to have a market share of 28% by the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 4.2% in the forecasted period.

-The emergence of new buildings and the growth of infrastructure is pushing the market upwards. Building and construction segment has an annual growth rate of 4.6% in the forecasted year.

-The use of LDPE films in the agricultural sector is escalating the market. These films are used in greenhouses. They occupy a market share of 13% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to occupy a share of 14% in the year 2026.

-Personal care and cosmetics along with electrical and electronics have the highest growth rate of 4.9% in the forecasted period. Application of LDPE films to protect these respective products from moisture and utilization of films for packaging is also creating a surge in the market.

-APAC dominates the market with a share of 29% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a share of 30%, with an annual growth rate of 4.1% in the year 2026.

-North America holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 24% by the year 2026.

-Europe has the highest annual growth rate of 5.6%, and with a market share of 19% in the year 2018, it is forecasted to hold 30% of the market by the year 2026.

