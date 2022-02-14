Antifreeze Proteins Market Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data

The Antifreeze Proteins Market was USD 3.8 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 42.1 Million by 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Reports and Data the Antifreeze Proteins Market was USD 3.8 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 42.1 Million by 2028. Antifreeze proteins have unique effects on ice in frozen solutions. The most striking property antifreeze proteins is their ability to prevent growth of ice crystals upon cooling and thus they produce a thermal hysteresis, i.e. a separation of the equilibrium freezing point of a solution and the temperature where an ice crystal can grow. Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Consequently, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

In the healthcare industry, antifreeze proteins are increasingly finding a broad range of application in cryosurgeries and organ transplantation, which involve freezing body tissues for preservation or later use. In recent years, the healthcare space has been paying more attention to investments in novel processes and technologies to ensure better lifestyle of patients. This, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Antifreeze Proteins market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Unilever (UK),

• Kaneka Corp. (Japan),

• Sirona Biochem (Canada),

• A/F Protein Inc. (US),

• MyBioSource, Inc. (US),

• Rishon Biochem Co.Ltd. (China),

• Nichirei Corporation (Japan),

• ProtoKinetix Inc. (US),

• Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),

• ProtoKinetix (US)

Market Segmentation: -

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of type:

• Type I

• Type II

• Antifreeze Glycoprotein

• Others (Type III and Type IV AFPs)

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of formulation:

• Solid

• Liquid

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of mode of end-use:

• Medical

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on the basis of source:

• Fish

• Plant

• Insects

• Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)

Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Antifreeze Proteins Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Salient Trends of the Antifreeze Proteins Market:

• Improved farm fish production in cooler climates, advantages associated with antifreeze proteins, and their practice in cryopreservation are predictable to impel the progression of the antifreeze proteins market during the analysis period.

• In cosmetics and personal care products, antifreeze proteins are used as an additive for averting quality degradation of products. For illustration, when products comprising a fat component and an oil component are frozen, the water confined in the cosmetic products may be crystallized to form ice. Consequently, the components are physically pressed, and the structure is demolished, so the superiority of the cosmetics become declined. Thus, when antifreeze proteins are used in these cosmetics, the dilapidation of quality can be avoided since the crystallization of water is prevented and the structure of the fat and the oil components is maintained.

• Contact to low temperatures arouses synthesis of antifreeze proteins in great amounts. Henceforth, though present even in cold waters of temperate climatic zones, the quantity of antifreeze proteins produced in fish is inferior to fish in cooler climates.

