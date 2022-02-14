Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,384 in the last 365 days.

THE ONE: New Film from Director Sarah Martin to Premiere at Bellmore Movies Thursday, March 10th

The One

The One

Exciting Edge of Your Seat Thriller Set for Its Big Screen Debut

Experience the movies again with “The One”, a psychological Thriller filled with suspense and surprise.”
— Sarah Martin
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, accomplished independent film Director/Producer Sarah Martin and her film company Silent Envy Productions will premiere the brand new thriller, “The One” at the historic Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Avenue, Bellmore, NY 11710). The feature will debut Thursday, March 10th at 7:00PM, preceded by a step and repeat red carpet - complete with giveaways and swag. Merchandise will also be available for purchase. There will be photographers and press on site, so dress to impress! Then, join us for a VIP after-party right next door at Third Rail beginning at 9:00pm.

GET TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-one-premiere-tickets-251046315287

Experience the movies again with “The One”, a psychological Thriller filled with suspense and surprise. The film takes you on a journey following lead actor Jimmy who is traveling three thousand miles across the country to meet the girl of his dreams. Everything seems like paradise until nightfall, and then the truth is revealed.

The One | 90 Minutes | Rated R (Violence, Adult Content, Language)
FEATURING: Joey Gannascoli (The Sopranos) and starring Rick Shepherd, Jarred Harper, Molly McCaskill, Wilhelm Aderson

Date: Thursday, March 10th, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Bellmore Movies & The Show Place, 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore NY 11710

Transportation from NYC: There is a direct LIRR train stop directly across the street from the Bellmore Movies. (LIRR Babylon train line to Bellmore station).

“The One” was filmed, edited, and directed by Sarah Martin at the end of 2019 - pre-pandemic. Filming took place in various locations across Long Island and New York City.

GET TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-one-premiere-tickets-251046315287

Sarah Martin is an Award Winning Film Director, Editor, Writer, and Producer. After first discovering her love for behind the scenes work in 2015, Sarah has been instrumental in the development of countless Television, Film, and video projects and productions. She's most widely known for her feature films "Nefarious" 2017 (written, directed, produced), "Honor Amongst Men" 2018 (co-producer), and "Menagerie" 2019 (Director).

For More On Sarah Martin and Silent Envy Productions, VISIT:

http://www.SilentEnvyProductions.com
http://www.Facebook.com/SilentEnvyProductions
http://www.instagram.com/silentenvyproductions

Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+ + +1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The One

You just read:

THE ONE: New Film from Director Sarah Martin to Premiere at Bellmore Movies Thursday, March 10th

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.