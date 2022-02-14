RECAP: Richie Ramone reads “The Unauthorized Biography - RAMONES” Children’s Book in Person
Drummer hosted punk rock storytime at NYC bookstore and art gallery
There is nothing more rewarding than reading to children. Kids represent the future and they absorb everything they see and hear, that’s why today’s reading was so important to me.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday Feb. 5 at 1pm, all the young punks descended on Village Works on 90 E 3rd Street in the East Village to meet legend Richie Ramone and hear him read “The Unauthorized Biography - RAMONES”. Published in 2020, the hardcover is a picture book for fans of all ages.
— Richie Ramone
Richie Ramone remarked, “There is nothing more rewarding than reading to children. I’m so happy they weren’t afraid of me. Kids represent the future and they absorb everything they see and hear, that’s why today’s reading was so important to me. I never would have imagined reading a children’s picture book about the Ramones and punk rock music. How cool is that. Today was the best way to teach kids about punk music and the Ramones, because corporate radio doesn’t play this kind of music anymore. Try to expose your kids to all kinds of music at a young age. A wide musical background is an education in itself”
Event organizer Flavia Miralles said - “Richie Ramone was engaging and funny. He commanded the kids' attention and stayed to sign books, drumsticks, and took pictures with all the kids. When I first envisioned this, I thought it would be very tongue and cheek, Richie Ramone reading the Ramones Unauthorized Biography picture book, but in the end it was a historic moment for advocating books, educating kids on punk rock music, and bringing a legendary artist back to his old stomping grounds. I am so grateful to Richie and Joe Sheridan of Village Works for enabling this wonderful venue”.
Soledad Romero Marino (the author of the Unauthorized Ramones Children’s book, who lives in Barcelona and found out the morning after the reading) mentioned - “What a dream and an honor to have Richie Ramone read our tribute to the Ramones Children’s book. Wow!”
Bill McLaughlin - (dad of Wyatt, 4) “Wyatt asked me to read the book again 3 more times that night. He has been learning about how some stories are true and the others are imaginary, so he asked ‘Are the Ramones real?’ Yes! I said. ‘And do they live in Queens?’ Well probably not anymore I said.”
Juliana Milligan, 8 - “He was so cool. He read a story to us, and he signed a copy of the book and autographed his drumstick to me!”
Richie Ramone drummed in the infamous leather jacket-clad quartet, RAMONES, from 1983 to 1987. His sticks pounded out the albums albums “Too Tough to Die,” “Animal Boy” and “Halfway to Sanity” with bludgeoning tunes like “Wart Hog,” “My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes to Bitburg),” and “Weasel Face.”
Sheridan’s independent shop exclusively sells books from New York-based authors. The East Village cultural hub also showcases and sells the work of emerging artists. From photo exhibitions to graffiti legends, the East Village storefront is a platform and a money-maker for creatives of all walks of NYC.
In addition to commanding the drums, guitar, and mic, Richie Ramone is an author himself. In 2018, he released “I Know Better Now: My Life Before, During and After the Ramones,” which he wrote with music editor of Chronogram magazine Peter Aaron.
During the past decade, he revitalized his solo career, unleashing his first solo LP “Entitled” in 2013, and its follow-up, “Cellophane,” in 2016.
The punk icon will tour with his solo band this year, kicking things off March 23 in Worcester, MA with Public Nature as his supporting act. Tickets for Richie Ramone’s USA tour – as well as a link to purchase his autobiography – are available through his official website.
For Village Works, please visit
https://www.instagram.com/villageworksnyc/?utm_medium=copy_link
https://www.facebook.com/Village-Works-107695458036622
Website
http://www.Villageworksnyc.com
For Richie Ramone, please visit
https://www.instagram.com/richieramone/
https://www.facebook.com/RichieRamoneOfficial/about
Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/richieramoneofficial
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgir2HB1KDo2ucKxiidMHmw
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/29zdX5JthMX1KYNwlYaoug
Website
http://www.Richieramone.com
Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+ + +1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Richie Ramone