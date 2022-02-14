Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,328 in the last 365 days.

Suspect who threatened to shoot down Vietnam Airlines plane identified

VIETNAM, February 14 -  

Photo for illustration, courtesy of Vietnam Airlines. 

HÀ NỘI — Japanese authorities have reportedly identified the suspect caller who threatened to shoot down a Vietnam Airlines plane last month, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, is a Japanese citizen who said he closely tracked the movements of the flight before making a call to threaten to shoot down the plane.

The caller reportedly acted alone without clear motive, according to the Ministry of Transport source.

He appeared to be mentally unstable, and his threat held no palpable actual danger to the craft and passengers on board.

The Japanese authorities are still investigating.

On January 5, 2022, flight VN5311 departed Narita International Airport (Tokyo) to Nội Bài International Airport (Hà Nội) at 10:30am (Japan time), with 15 crew members and 47 passengers.

At 11:10am, the Vietnam Airlines branch office in Japan received a call from a man who claimed he was an American, though spoke in a Japanese accent, threatening to shoot down the plane when it passed Tokyo Bay if it did not head back to Narita.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh, who heads the National Committee for Civil Aviation Security, told Vietnam Airlines to ask the Japanese authority’s permission to redirect the flight and head towards Fukuoka airport instead.

The flight landed safely at Fukuoka at 1:02pm (Japan time), and the aircraft was inspected by local police for two hours before being deemed safe to continue its journey to Hà Nội.

At 6:12pm (Việt Nam time), the flight landed safely at Nội Bài International Airport. — VNS

You just read:

Suspect who threatened to shoot down Vietnam Airlines plane identified

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.