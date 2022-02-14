Gordon: Blue Ribbon grants Rose Nono Lin’s plea to suspend arrest order due to hospital confinement

PHILIPPINES, February 14 - Press Release February 14, 2022 BLUE RIBBON GRANTS ROSE NONO LIN'S PLEA TO SUSPEND ARREST ORDER DUE TO HOSPITAL CONFINEMENT Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Senator Richard J. Gordon announced that the committee has allowed, for humanitarian reasons, the 10-day abeyance of the arrest order against Rose Nono Lin following her camp's request as she is currently confined in a hospital for a "surgical procedure." "If Rose Nono Lin is indeed ill and needs to have surgery in a hospital, we are not heartless people to not allow such required procedure to be performed on her," said Gordon. However, the senator emphasized that the investigation will go on as necessary until the whole truth of the scandal is uncovered and the perpetrators are brought to justice. "Rose Nono Lin's husband remains outside of the country despite her being supposedly ill with COVID-19 and other maladies. This goes to show that he would rather be absent and far from his wife even during these times. It tells us that his evasion of Senate summons is more important than providing succor to his spouse," Gordon pointed out. "It must also be emphasized that Rose Nono Lin is not exempt from appearing in the continuing investigation nor will her supposed illness exempt her from justice," he stressed. In a Pasay City Regional Trial Court hearing on Friday, counsel for Rose Nono Lin sought the issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order and Injunction seeking to prohibit the Senate from enforcing an arrest order issued against her for contempt due to her failure to attend two hearings despite the subpoena issued by the committee. Aside from being currently hospitalized, Rose Nono Lin's camp has requested not to have the arrest order against her be implemented for 10 days while the counsels undertake to study the cases further.