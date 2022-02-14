Miniature Pneumatics Market Size Worth US$ 2,725.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Rising Adoption of Miniature Pneumatics in Healthcare Driving Growth of Miniature Pneumatics Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Miniature Pneumatics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Valves, Cylinder, Manifolds and Tubing, Specialized Components, and Others) and Application (Semiconductor, HVAC Systems, Aerospace, Medical Instrument, Test/Analytics Equipment, Automotive, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,856.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,725.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,856.0 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 2,725.7 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 152

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 77

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Miniature Pneumatics Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017508/

The performance of pneumatic control systems is based on the equipment and machine's size. Similarly, the pneumadyne manufacturers are designing miniature pneumatic components that are used to deliver outstanding performance in small packages. The miniature pneumatic valves, solenoids, fittings, and manifolds are designed to be used for light- to medium-duty applications and control the equipment's operation varies from medical and dental equipment to laboratory instrumentation. The miniature pneumatics are compact and lightweight, as well as they are manufactured with high-quality standards. The growing adoption of miniature pneumatics is creating a demand for efficient products and solutions, which is bolstering the growth of the miniature pneumatics market.

The miniature pneumatics consists of a variety of pneumatic components that are miniaturized to be used for both light- and medium-duty applications and low-medium pressure ranges. In these systems, the weight and size are significant constraints and, thus, the need for high precision. The magnetically latched solenoid valve is apt for decreasing the power consumption across various applications where higher and conventional power valves are precisely used. The magnetical design solenoids are suitable for battery-powered and compact pneumatic instruments such as environmental gas samplers, portable oxygen delivery systems, and other OEM flow switching devices.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Miniature Pneumatics Market

The emergence and rapid spread of novel coronavirus have paralyzed numerous countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic is adversely affecting economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries are witnessing a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Miniature Pneumatics Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00017508/

Several Benefits Offered by Miniature Pneumatics

The technical benefits, such as improved efficiency, reliability, customization, and smooth machine function offered by miniature pneumatics, are expected to increase their adoption by various industries. Miniature pneumatics component also known as precision pneumatics includes a wide range of pneumatic components that have been manufactured in miniature size for use in light and medium-duty applications. The adoption of miniature pneumatics has increased across numerous industrial applications owing to the advantages such as lightweight, greater equipment design flexibility, and scope of customization.

Miniature Pneumatics Market Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the miniature pneumatics market is segmented into valves, cylinders, manifolds and tubing, specialized components, and others. The devices with miniature components are designed to meet the higher standards, such as smaller footprint, long-term reliability, and lower internal volume. The miniature valves are very well known for their reliable performance to handle high temperatures and high pressure efficiently. The miniature pneumatics valves are integrated with cartridge or diaphragm actuation and solenoid and they operate efficiently across different industrial media. Thus, it makes the valves more efficient to be used across a variety of applications.

Miniature Pneumatics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ASCO, Beswick Engineering, Clippard, Industrial Specialties MFG, Kendrion, Norgren Limited, Mcmaster-Carr, Parker NA, Pneumadyne, and Ross Controls are among the key players in the global Miniature Pneumatics market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Miniature Pneumatics Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017508/

In 2020, Emerson Electric Co. (ASCO) had launched a new shutoff valve - ASCO series 158 gas valve and series 159 motorized actuator that enhances the safety and reliability of combustion systems.

In 2020, McMaster-Carr Planned Major HQ Expansion. It includes a 460,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that calls for a 66-foot-high roof.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

Smart Pneumatics Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users and Regions - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/smart-pneumatics-market

Digital Pressure Gauge Market 2028 Growth Trends, Share - Global Analysis and Forecasts - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/digital-pressure-gauge-market

Miniature Load Cells Market 2028 By Type, Application and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/miniature-load-cells-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/miniature-pneumatics-market

More Research: https://industrialit.com.au/author/theinsightpartners/