High Speed Connector Market to hit US$ 5,658.42 million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Rising Developments in Network Services 5G Network to Provide Growth Opportunities for High Speed Connector Market during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “High-Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 3,037.65 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,658.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

High-speed connectors have huge potential in the 5G computing and networking market as the technology is getting used for a wide range of products, such as 5G computing and networking modems and 5G Antenna. The rising adoption of 5G in developed and developing countries is improving internet services and boosting the demand for supporting devices. Significant growth of the 5G-based devices market is increasing the demand for 5G supporting high-speed connectors. According to Cisco, 5G would offer 13 times higher speed than the average mobile connection and help the internet service market grow. AT&T, a telecommunication brand in North America, is already offering 5G services across 21 cities in the US and would soon provide service for the whole country.

Rising developments in internet services, such as 5G, 4G, VoLTE, and LTE, are creating an opportunity for the high-speed connector market to grow in the coming years. The high-speed connector is getting adopted in the 5G supporting smartphones, high-speed RF, and wireless devices. Advanced technology offers various benefits such as enhanced performance, compact size, and assured reliability at a low cost. Market players are offering advanced solutions for improved speed and performance. Companies are developing connectors specifically for 5G infrastructure.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High-Speed Connector Market

The emergence of the COVID-19 crisis is creating enormous disruptions across various industries, such as electronics and semiconductors. Every phase of the business model such as manufacturing, capital expenditures, R&D, demand, supply chain, production decisions, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A)—is witnessing drastic change. Over the past several months, the COVID-19 outbreak had severely challenged the electronics and manufacturers in strategy making. The disruptions in the supply of raw material, temporary closure of manufacturing units, limited funding, and weak demand from the customers have adversely affected electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Rising Adoption from Developing Nations Fuels Growth of High-Speed Connector Market

Strengthening communication and networking infrastructure has become necessary for each nation to improve its connectivity to the world for better economic growth and international communication activities. Hence, each country is concerned and eager toward the deployment of advanced high-speed connectivity solutions such as fiber optic cables, high-speed connectors, and other communication aids. Moreover, high-speed connector plays a major role in connectivity solutions to form a stable and reliable connection for the connected systems. Significant growth in the economy of developing nations is supporting the development of the semiconductor sector.

Additionally, the rising count of domestic and international market players operating in the high-speed connector market is driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Yamaichi, one of the leading connector manufacturing companies expanded its presence and production capacity in Europe. The company extended the production facility to increase production with the latest Industry 4.0 technology for automated production. Similarly, in January 2018, a US-based company, Amphenol Corporation expanded its presence in Singapore and Asia by acquiring the FCI Asia Pte Ltd (FCI). Through this, the company increased its service and support for Asian end markets.

High-Speed Connector Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SAMTEC, Inc.; Molex, LLC; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.; Neoconix, Inc.; Fujitsu Limited; OMRON Corporation; IMS Connector Systems GmbH; and OUPIIN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD are among the key players in the global High-Speed Connector market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2020, a Taiwan-based company, ACES Electronics Co. Ltd (ACES) formed a definitive agreement with Genesis Connected Solutions, a manufacturer of electronic products. According to the contract, ACES is acquiring 100% equity of Genesis to enhance the product portfolio for higher speed and higher frequency solutions.

in January 2018, a US-based company, Amphenol Corporation expanded its presence in Singapore and the Asian region by acquiring the FCI Asia Pte Ltd (FCI).

