Big changes to Credentialing Process for the Coaching Profession
The International Coaching Federation has announced significant changes to the way professional coaches get trained and credentialed. The International Coaching Federation is an organization that has established and maintained industry standards for the Coaching Profession. Schools such as Life Purpose Institute are now reeling from the changes and revising curriculum.
The International Coaching Federation has now established Level One and Level Two Training Programs. Students now will have to choose whether to go to an Unaccredited School or pick a Level One or Level Two Program. A Level One Program now will include more extensive observation throughout the class, mentoring, and a performance evaluation. Fern Gorin of Life Purpose Institute says that that unfortunately will both increase costs and time for someone to attend an ICF accredited school.
The good news Fern says is that training companies are held to a higher standard. Many training programs that have been offered at a low cost but provide lower-quality training will no longer be considered accredited programs. What has occurred is that many schools offer a program that has no instructor feedback to students to develop their skills, have boilerplate materials and recordings, and large class size (so quite profitable for training companies) have been dominating the field and lowering the quality of coaches graduating and entering the field. Now a minimum of 60 hours of training focused on the Core Competencies (the essential skills in coaching) including extensive observation is required for any ICF accredited school.
Life Purpose Institute continues to want to be an industry leader and will have to make substantial changes to keep current industry standards. Many schools will have to completely change their curriculum and program structure to be compliant with ICF’s new standards. Many schools will operate without the mark of an ICF accreditation.
This is a milestone in the history of the International Coaching Federation (ICF). ICF has established a much higher standard to ensure the integrity and quality of this booming and emerging profession.
