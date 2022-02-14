Increasing Mobile Internet Utilization Drives The Internet Search Portals Market Growth

Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising mobile internet utilization is expected to fuel the growth of the global internet search portals market during the forecast period. Mobile devices are gaining importance for accessing the internet over desktop computers due to the ease of use and portability that mobile devices offer to consumers. According to the World Advertising Research Center (WARC), 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51% of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. In 2020, US adults spent an estimated 470 minutes (seven hours and 50 minutes) per day with digital media. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research, about 37% of US adults preferred accessing the internet through their smartphones which have doubled in the last five years. With improving mobile technology about 58% of 18-29 years old and 47% of 30-49 years old of the US access internet using their smartphones. Thus, increasing mobile internet utilization is expected to increase online traffic and thereby will drive the growth of internet search portals.

The global internet search portals market size is expected to grow from $189.00 billion in 2021 to $223.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global search engine market share is expected to reach $418.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

Joint ventures between online portals and new publishers are trending within the internet search portal market as news consumers are preferring online, mobile news over print news media. News publishers are suffering a deep decline in revenues with global digitalization and are facing challenges for survival. With this, conflicts between new publishers and online portals are also intensifying. According to a digital news report published in 2020, about 77% of South Korean newsreaders have access to online news portals and an average of 30% in 36 other countries. In 2019, Google and Wordpress.com formed a joint venture to create a news publishing platform "Newspack" which is a fast, secure, low-cost publishing system tailor-made to the needs of small newsrooms. Wordpress.com received $2.4 million in funding from Google and its partners for building a news publishing platform. In this digital era, it is apparent that online platforms will replace people's print news consumption which is resulting in joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations between online portals and news publishers that is trending currently within the market.

Major players covered in the global internet search portals industry are Google, Baidu, Inc., Softbank Group Corp., Naspers, Naver Corporation, Yandex N.V., Sogou, Inc., and Mail.Ru Group.

TBRC’s global internet search portals industry analysis report is segmented by website into operating websites, internet search websites, others, by application into personal, commercial, by distribution channel into online, offline.



Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 – By Website (Operating Websites, Internet Search Websites), By Application (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a internet search portals market overview, internet search portals market forecast internet search portals market size and internet search portals market growth for the whole market, internet search portals market segments, internet search portals market geographies, internet search portals market trends, internet search portals market drivers, internet search portals market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

