(Video) Resistance Units commemorate MEK martyrs in cities across Iran

PARIS, FRANCE, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The network of the supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) inside Iran, known as the Resistance Units, organized various activities commemorating senior leaders of the MEK, Ashraf Rajavi and Mousa Khiabani, killed by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on February 8, 1982.The Resistance Units posted their pictures and posters and paid homage, describing them as eternal symbols of freedom in Iran.“We will continue the path of Ashraf and Mousa until the overthrow of the regime,” a banner held by Resistance Units in Tehran read.In a video message, a Resistance Unit member from Tehran said, “We mark Feb. 8, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi and their companions.The blood of Ashraf and Mousa was shed in Tehran’s streets and then was joined by the blood of 1988 massacre martyrs. Their path continued by the people in Jan. 2018 uprising, later in the Nov. 2019 uprising, and still continues in ongoing protests”A Resistance Unit from Shahr-e Rey recorded a video message, in which she said, “Hail to the memory of the martyrs of Feb. 8, Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi. Viva Rajavi and viva the people of Iran.”A Resistance Unit in Tehran recorded a video message in Zaferaniyeh, the location where Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi were killed in February 1982. “Hail to Ashraf and Mousa." One day Mousa once said if this flag falls from our hands, another person will lift it.We Resistance Units members have lifted this flag and will keep it high until this regime is overthrown. We have the right to be hopeful and fear not our problems. "We are in this struggle to bring a smile to the Iranian people’s faces,” she said.On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi, along with their brave colleagues, we commemorate their memories. We swear to continue this proud path until this regime is overthrown. Hail to Rajavi,” said another Resistance Unit member who also visited the location. The Resistance Units also posted photos and quotes from Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi BackgroundAshraf Rajavi and Moussa Khiabani were two prominent political prisoners in the Shah era. Both were MEK’s candidates for the first parliamentary elections after the 1979 revolution. Then regime’s supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini prevented even one MEK member from reaching the Parliament.The MEK constantly warned against the abuses of the new regime, including the repression of women, minorities, and all opposition forces.On June 20, 1981, the MEK tested the democratic environment a final time by holding a peaceful demonstration to remind the Khomeini regime of its responsibilities to respect the fundamental freedoms of the Iranian people. In Tehran, more than half a million people attended the demonstration.Fearful of the repercussions of the huge rally, Khomeini ordered his Revolutionary Guards to open fire. Dozens were killed, hundreds wounded, and thousands executed. Khomeini had unleashed a reign of terror.In the ensuing days, the regime’s forces chased and executed many of the Mojahedin’s members in the streets, and thousands were dragged into the regime’s prisons, where they were subjected to inhuman tortures and later executed. Women, children, elderly—no one was spared.Following the banning of all opposition forces, the Khomeini regime executed and murdered some 120,000 people, most of whom were affiliated with the MEK, culminating in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, none of whom had been sentenced to death.Despite such brutality and savagery, Khomeini failed to extinguish the flame of resistance in Iran. Ashraf Rajavi and Mousa Khiabani, and their fellow comrades had not died in vain. Today, the younger generation of Iranians organized in Resistance Units are carrying their torch until the medieval theocracy is overthrown.The Resistance Units spread handwritten slogans in various places that read, “We’ll continue the path of Ashraf and Mousa until the regime’s collapse. Their blood is our torch in this way,” “Ali Khamenei will be overthrown,” and “Ashraf and Mousa are alive in our hearts inspiring the young generation with the highest motivations.”A member of the Resistance Units also bravely visited the place where Ashraf and Moussa were assassinated. Tehran— “Ashraf and Mousa are alive today. Through their sacrifice, they send inspiring messages to the new generation” Tehran— “Ashraf [Rajavi] and Mousa are eternal symbols of the Iranian people” Tehran— “Ashraf and Mousa are alive today. Through their sacrifice, they send inspiring messages to the new generation” Tehran— “Ashraf and Mousa have taught the utmost sacrifice to the Iranian people” Tehran— “This is Tehran’s Zafaraniye district. We are headed to the compound of Ashraf and Mousa. On Feb. 8, 1982, this street and this neighborhood Tehran— “This is the compound of Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi, who stood firm and were killed on Feb. 8, 1982, by the regime’s IRGC. We commemorate this day.”Tehran— “On the anniversary of Feb. 8, the day that Mousa and Ashraf were killed, I have come to the place where they were killed in Tehran. I swear on their blood to continue this struggle until the mullahs’ regime is overthrown.” Tehran— “On the anniversary of the death of Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi, along with their brave colleagues, we commemorate their memories. We swear to continue this proud path until this regime is overthrown. Hail to Rajavi!”Tehran— “This is the place where Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf Rajavi were killed. Your struggle continues. Down with this regime. Soon we will avenge the killing of PMOI/MEK members from this regime. Hail to PMOI/MEK.” Tehran— “We commemorate Feb. 8, 1982. We Resistance Units members will continue Ashraf and Mousa’s struggle until the mullahs’ regime is overthrown.”Tehran— “We Resistance Units members swear to continue the struggle of Mousa Khiabani and Ashraf until the very last drop of our blood. We will uproot this regime and [Ebrahim] Raisi.” Tehran— “We Resistance Units members will avenge the death of Ashraf and Mousa. Death to Khamenei and Raisi. Hail to Rajavi!” Tehran— “The blood of Ashraf and Mousa and their companions is a beacon for the path to freedom. Tehran— “Indeed, if Mousa was a rock, what a firm rock he was, and if he was a mountain, what a constant mountain he was” Tehran— “Marking the anniversary of the killing of Mousa Khiabani, Ashraf Rajavi, and their companions, we salute them.” Tehran— “We continue the struggle of Ashraf and Mousa until the regime is overthrown.”witnessed the resistance and perseverance of Ashraf and Mousa, and 18 of their fellow PMOI members, who stood up against the IRGC until their last breaths. ” “This is Ashraf and Mousa’s compound. Hail to Ashraf and Mousa. One day Mousa once said if this flag falls from our hands, another person will lift it. We Resistance Units members have lifted this flag and will keep it high until this regime is overthrown. We have the right to be hopeful and fear not our problems. We are in this struggle to bring a smile to the Iranian people’s faces.”Shiraz— “Through their life and martyrdom, Ashraf and Mousa are an inspiration for the new generation”Mashhad— “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mousa Khiabani, Ashraf Rajavi, and their companions we salute them”Mashhad— “Mousa Khiabani: We have trekked a truly glorious path, and a glorious future awaits us”Qazvin— “The blood of Ashraf and Mousa, and their companions, are beacons in the path to freedom”Ardabil— “The epic of Feb 8, 1982, and the blood of Ashraf and Mousa, are a shining beacon in the Iranian people’s path to freedom.We always remember that Mousa said the PMOI cannot be destroyed because they’re righteous, and they will find their place in history. If this flag falls from anyone’s hand, another will definitely raise it. We Resistance Units members, encouraged by Mousa’s words … are continuing their struggle. Hail to Ashraf and Mousa!” Sanandaj— “We, the people of Kurdistan, will continue this struggle alongside the PMOI/MEK until this regime is overthrown. Viva Massoud and Maryam Rajavi!”

Resistance Units installed posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud and Maryam Rajavi, honoring the memory of the martyrs fallen in February 1982.